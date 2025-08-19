Volvo EX30 reaches Indian shores. Key facts to know

Volvo India has introduced the Volvo EX30 as the company's latest product on Indian shores. The electric SUV is expected to be launched in the country by September 2025, with deliveries starting a month later. This comes as Volvo’s smallest and entry-level electric SUV. However, despite being a small and compact SUV, it carries familiar styling cues as other Volvo models, a long list of features, and a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

If you are planning to buy the Volvo EX30, here are the key facts of the electric SUV.

Volvo EX30: Compact yet eye-catching design

The Volvo EX30 comes with a design philosophy that is in line with the contemporary models from the Swedish brand. It gets the signature ‘Thor’s Hammer’ styled LED DRLs, while the Volvo logo sits prominently in the middle. Being an EV, it gets a closed panel instead of the conventional grilles. The roofline slopes slightly towards the rear. It gets black cladding at the lower body. The SUV runs on 19-inch alloy wheels with an aerodynamic design. Moving to the rear, the Volvo EX30 gets split LED tail lamps, with a vertical strip running up the C-pillars and an L-shaped section below.

Volvo EX30: Feature-packed yet minimalistic cabin

The cabin of the Volvo EX30 gets a plush feel and a minimalistic design with a light grey and black dual-tone cabin theme. It sports a clean dashboard layout with a three-spoke steering wheel. There is a large 12.3-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system, which controls almost everything in the car, including navigation, media, climate, seat adjustments, and even mirror and light settings. Other features include dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay, a nine-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, wireless phone charger, NFC card key, air purifier, and powered front seats with lumbar adjustment for the driver's seat.

Volvo EX30: Safety first

On the safety front, Volvo EX30 comes packing seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rain-sensing wipers, auto headlights, hill start assist, hill descent control, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a blind spot monitor and an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite.

Volvo EX30: Single powertrain option

The Volvo EX30 has a single battery option paired with a rear-axle-mounted single motor setup. Powered by a 69 kWh battery pack, the Volvo EX30 churns out 268 bhp peak power and 343 Nm of maximum torque. The electric SUV is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 5.3 seconds, and it promises up to 480 km range on a single charge.

