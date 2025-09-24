Volvo EX30 launched: Here are 5 things to know about the quirky-looking EV

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Volvo India has introduced its latest electric SUV, the Volvo EX30, to the domestic market. Priced at an introductory ₹39.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for customers booking before October 19, 2025, the compact EV will later cost ₹41 lakh once the offer ends. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the first week of November.
If you are considering Volvo’s newest and smallest electric SUV, here are five key things you should know:
The EX30 may be Volvo’s most compact SUV yet, but it retains the brand’s signature styling. At the front, it features the trademark ‘Thor’s Hammer’ LED DRLs, a closed grille panel befitting an EV, and subtle black cladding along the lower body. The slightly sloping roofline adds to its sporty stance, while 19-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels complement the overall look. At the rear, split LED tail lamps extend vertically up the C-pillar with an L-shaped finish, creating a distinctive presence.
Inside, the EX30 follows a clean Scandinavian design approach. The dual-tone light grey and black cabin creates a plush feel, while the uncluttered dashboard centers around a 12.3-inch portrait touchscreen. This screen manages almost all functions, including navigation, climate, and seat controls. Other highlights include dual-zone climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay, a nine-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, wireless charging, an NFC card key, air purifier, and powered front seats with lumbar adjustment for the driver.
Safety has always been Volvo’s strong suit, and the EX30 continues this tradition. The SUV is equipped with seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, TPMS, ISOFIX mounts, rain-sensing wipers, and auto headlights. For added reassurance, it also features hill start assist, hill descent control, blind spot monitoring, and an advanced ADAS suite. The model carries a five-star Euro NCAP rating, underlining its safety credentials.
The India-spec EX30 comes with a single powertrain option. A 69 kWh battery pack paired with a rear-mounted motor produces 268 bhp and 343 Nm torque. This setup propels the SUV from 0-100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds, while offering a claimed range of up to 480 km on a single charge.
The EX30 enters India as Volvo’s smallest and most affordable electric SUV, sitting below the XC40 Recharge in the brand’s EV portfolio. Despite its compact size, it packs premium styling, advanced features, and strong performance, making it an entry point for buyers looking to experience Volvo’s electric mobility lineup.
