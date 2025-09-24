Volvo EX30 launched: Here are 5 things to know about the quirky-looking EV

Volvo India has introduced its latest electric SUV, the Volvo EX30, to the domestic market. Priced at an introductory ₹39.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for customers booking before October 19, 2025, the compact EV will later cost ₹41 lakh once the offer ends. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the first week of November.

If you are considering Volvo’s newest and smallest electric SUV, here are five key things you should know: