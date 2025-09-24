Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Volvo Ex30 Launched In India: Here Are 5 Things To Know About The Quirky Looking Ev

Volvo EX30 launched: Here are 5 things to know about the quirky-looking EV

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 24 Sept 2025, 18:24 pm
Follow us on:

  • Volvo launches EX30 in India at 39.99 lakh introductory price. Compact electric SUV offers 480 km range, premium features, advanced safety, and Euro NCAP five-star rating.

The Volvo EX30 has been introduced in the Indian markets with a special introductory price tag..

Volvo India has introduced its latest electric SUV, the Volvo EX30, to the domestic market. Priced at an introductory 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for customers booking before October 19, 2025, the compact EV will later cost 41 lakh once the offer ends. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the first week of November.

If you are considering Volvo’s newest and smallest electric SUV, here are five key things you should know:

1What makes the Volvo EX30 stand out in design?

The EX30 may be Volvo’s most compact SUV yet, but it retains the brand’s signature styling. At the front, it features the trademark ‘Thor’s Hammer’ LED DRLs, a closed grille panel befitting an EV, and subtle black cladding along the lower body. The slightly sloping roofline adds to its sporty stance, while 19-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels complement the overall look. At the rear, split LED tail lamps extend vertically up the C-pillar with an L-shaped finish, creating a distinctive presence.

2How does the cabin balance features with minimalism?

Inside, the EX30 follows a clean Scandinavian design approach. The dual-tone light grey and black cabin creates a plush feel, while the uncluttered dashboard centers around a 12.3-inch portrait touchscreen. This screen manages almost all functions, including navigation, climate, and seat controls. Other highlights include dual-zone climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay, a nine-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, wireless charging, an NFC card key, air purifier, and powered front seats with lumbar adjustment for the driver.

3How safe is the Volvo EX30?

Safety has always been Volvo’s strong suit, and the EX30 continues this tradition. The SUV is equipped with seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, TPMS, ISOFIX mounts, rain-sensing wipers, and auto headlights. For added reassurance, it also features hill start assist, hill descent control, blind spot monitoring, and an advanced ADAS suite. The model carries a five-star Euro NCAP rating, underlining its safety credentials.

4What powers the Volvo EX30?

The India-spec EX30 comes with a single powertrain option. A 69 kWh battery pack paired with a rear-mounted motor produces 268 bhp and 343 Nm torque. This setup propels the SUV from 0-100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds, while offering a claimed range of up to 480 km on a single charge.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Volvo EX30
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon474 km
₹ 40 - 50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Ioniq 5
BatteryCapacity Icon72.6 kWh Range Icon631 km
₹ 46.05 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
VinFast VF8
BatteryCapacity Icon87.7 kWh Range Icon425 km
₹ 40 - 50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Volvo XC90
Engine Icon1969 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.04 Cr
Compare View Offers
Volvo XC60
Engine Icon1969 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 71.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
VinFast VF7
BatteryCapacity Icon70.8 kWh Range Icon532 km
₹ 20.89 - 25.49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
5Where does the EX30 fit in Volvo’s EV lineup?

The EX30 enters India as Volvo’s smallest and most affordable electric SUV, sitting below the XC40 Recharge in the brand’s EV portfolio. Despite its compact size, it packs premium styling, advanced features, and strong performance, making it an entry point for buyers looking to experience Volvo’s electric mobility lineup.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 24 Sept 2025, 18:24 pm IST
TAGS: volvo ex30 volvo ex30 electric vehicle
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS