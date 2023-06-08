Volvo EX30 SUV launched with 480-km range, more affordable than Tesla Model 3

Volvo has launched the EX30 electric SUV, the smallest in its portfolio, at an event in Milan on Wednesday, June 7. Priced at around 36,000 euros (roughly converted to around ₹32 lakh), the Swedish carmaker aims to take on the likes of Tesla to offer more affordable electric vehicles globally. Volvo will start manufacturing of the EX30 later this year at the Zhangjiakou facility in China, operated by Geely. The deliveries are expected to start next year.

The smallest Volvo electric SUV EX30 stands 4.23 meters long, which is approximately 20 cm less than the XC40 Recharge. Despite that the EX30 offers decent space inside thanks to a relatively longer wheelbase. The electric SUV now joins the XC40 Recharge, India-bound C40 Recharge in Volvo's global EV lineup. They will soon be joined by the upcoming EX90 electric SUV.

As far as design is concerned, the EX30 has all the typical signature elements that a Volvo car has. The front is minimalistic with a closed grille and the Volvo logo. The LED headlights have the signature Thor hammer shape, while at the rear, the taillights wrap around the tailgate as well as part of the C-pillar.

The interior too has a very minimalist design. Dominating the cabin are two elements - the steering wheel which is flat at the top and bottom, and the central 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The screen is vertically oriented and it contains all the controls including climate, navigation and multimedia. Volvo has not offered any driver display behind the wheel. However, one of the more unique things inside the cabin is that Volvo has not placed a single button on the dashboard.

The infotainment system has been developed together with Google. It comes standard with integrated services such as Google Maps, Spotify, YouTube. One will also be able to install other apps from the Google Play Store.

Volvo EX30 will be offered with two choices of battery pack. The basic version is Single Motor which can churn out 272 hp of power. It comes equipped with a 51 kWh battery that helps the electric SUV to offer 344 kms of range on a single charge. The battery is made of lithium-ferrophosphate (LFP), which does not use cobalt and is more affordable than the usual EV batteries.

The Single Motor Extended Range version uses the same motor, but mounts a larger 69 kWh battery pack. It promises to offer 480-km range. The top of the range Twin Motor Performance version comes with dual electric motor and generates 428 hp of power. It can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds, faster than any Volvo ever. It can offer 460 kms of range on a single charge.

Volvo EX30 will support charging capacity of 134 kW. The large battery versions support up to 153 kW in fast charging, allowing them to recharge from 10 to 80 per cent in about 25 minutes.

