Faster and farther: Upcoming Volvo ES90 offers quickest charging and long range

Volvo Cars is gearing up to reveal its latest electric sedan ES90 at an official event to be held next week on March 5. The Swedish auto giant has revealed more details about the upcoming electric vehicle which is essentially the electrified version of the S90. It will join the likes of EX90 , EX40 , C40 Recharge among other electric cars in its global lineup. Volvo says that the ES90 will be one of the longest range EVs in the market and will be Volvo's fastest charging electric vehicle.

Volvo says that the new 800 Volt architecture will help the ES90 with improved charging, efficiency and performance. Its higher voltage system will mean that the EV can deliver more power as well as range. This is further helped by the EV's lighter electric motors and other components. Anders Bell, Chief Engineering Technology Officer at Volvo, said, “This technology increases the efficiency of our electric cars, helps you charge your electric Volvo faster and go further on a single charge."

Volvo ES90: The fastest charging Volvo EV

For the first time in Volvo's history, the ES90 electric sedan will come with a 800 Volt architecture. This will help the EV to charge faster than any other Volvo electric cars on offer till date. According to the carmaker, a 350 kW fast charger will help the ES90 to gather enough charge within 10 minutes to travel up to 300 kms. Volvo claims the EV can recharge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent within 20 minutes. Overall, the EV promises to offer 700 kms of range in a single charge, according to the WLTP cycle.

Volvo ES90 will be an AI-driven EV

The Volvo ES90 sedan will also offer advanced core computing and AI-driven safety features. It will come with a dual NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin configuration, providing substantial computing power. The Orin processor can handle up to 508 trillion operations per second (TOPS), supporting various functions such as AI-driven safety measures, sensor management and battery optimisation.

Volvo ES90: Safety features

The ES90 will also offer Volvo’s Safe Space Technology, utilising lidar, radars, cameras and ultrasonic sensors to detect obstacles and enhance safety. These systems work together to provide proactive safety measures such as collision avoidance and improved night-time detection.

The Volvo ES90 after its launch in the global market will most likely be brought to the Indian markets as well. In India, the ES90 will compete with rivals like the Mercedes-Benz EQE, BMW i5 and the upcoming Audi A6 e-tron.

