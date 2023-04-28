Volvo elated about EX90 orders, shying away to reveal numbers

Volvo claims its EX90 flagship electric SUV has gotten a great start with an impressive number of orders. In its Q1 2023 results, the Swedish luxury car giant has claimed that the EX90 SUV orders had surpassed the company's boldest and most ambitious expectations. The automaker has cited tremendous reception from customers for the EX90 flagship EV that had its global unveiling last year.

In an official statement, Volvo said that immense demands for the EX90 electric SUV had forced the automaker to close the order book for the EV for the time being because the first scheduled production run is sold out. However, the order book will reopen again soon, the company further added. The car manufacturer also said that the strong customer responses had given the company renewed confidence in its strategy and roadmap for the future.

Also Read : Bentley Continental GT Azure, Flying Spur get a revised fascia

Unveiled in November last year, the Volvo EX90 comes as a sister vehicle to the Polestar 3. However, the EX90 offers one additional row of seats for a total capacity of seven passengers. It comes as an electric-only equivalent to the current generation Volvo XC90. The Volvo EX90 EV comes as the brand's third pure electric vehicle after the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge.

Currently, the company is working on the fourth BEV that is slated to be unveiled later this year under the EX30 nomenclature. Slated to break cover on June 15, it would come as an entry-level small SUV. Volvo has claimed the upcoming EV will take the auto company into a new demographic and with a competitive price point.

Volvo also committed to introducing more fully electric cars in the coming years, at least one per year until mid-decade. These future electric vehicles will be built on next-generation electrical architectures and core computing technology.

First Published Date: