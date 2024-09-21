Volvo Cars to roll out 10 new, updated models by 2026, hybrids on the table

Volvo Cars is gearing up to roll out an entire wave of new and updated models after having scaled back their ambitions for a 100 per cent EV lineup by 2030. Over the next two years, the Swedish automaker is planning to launch 10 models, which include completely new models as well as updated or electrified variants of older ones. Volvo Cars CEO Jim Rowan reportedly revealed its revised roadmap during a September 17 meeting with its US and Canadian retailers.

Volvo Cars is set to launch 10 new models by 2026, pivoting from a complete EV lineup by 2030 to a goal of 90-100 per cent electrified sales. The EX90

Volvo Cars had initially set the aim of having a completely EV-only portfolio by 2030, but it was pushed back due to fears about charging infrastructure and government incentives. The aim now requires 90-100 percent of global sales to be electrified, with the remaining 10 per cent allocated for a small number of hybrid vehicles if necessary.

After revealing the revised goal earlier this month, Volvo had announced plans to launch five new EVs based on its Superset tech stack. The plan has now been expanded to include five additional models, with the entire lineup scheduled to have rolled out by 2026.

Upcoming Volvo EV lineup and new tech

The Volvo EX30 will finally debut in 2025. The all-electric SUV is slated to be the smallest model in the lineup of, and it was initially slated for a launch early this year.

Volvo EX90 all-electric SUV will be the first of the new models, kicking off the rollout, and it is already in production. The Volvo EX60 is confirmed to follow soon after, becoming the first EV to be developed on the new SPA3 platform. This new platform is further supported by the Superset technology stack, which will serve as the foundation for all future Volvo electric vehicles. Volvo is further developing new highly-efficient electric motors with the aim of achieving 93 per cent efficiency, over the 91 per cent of its current gen lineup.

Volvo Cars previously stated that "each of our new cars will be a selection, or a subset, of building blocks from the Superset tech stack." While the new platform itself improves core computing capabilities and lowers production costs, the tech stack aims to take it a step further with its modular design. The stack consists of a set of modular hardware and software components that can be arranged in multiple ways to build cars for varying segments. This new framework debuted with the EX90 SUV.

The single-motor XC40 Recharge compact SUV is slated to come out bearing the new EX40 nameplate and will be positioned below the EX60. Volvo will follow this up with the launch of the EX30, whose deliveries have now been pushed from earlier this year to 2025. There is a station wagon in the works as well and it will be called the Volvo EV60 Cross Country. The ES90 electric sedan is further expected to come out soon after.

Hybrid ambitions

Having scaled back their initial EV-only lineup ambitions, Volvo Cars is developing a range of highly-efficient plug-in hybrid models. This new generation of PHEVs will be built on the automaker’s old SPA1 platform, the one underpinning the existing XC60 and XC90 SUVs, but will feature an upgraded all-electric range.

The automaker has stated that the new PHEVs will have more range than the outgoing XC90, which topped out at approximately 53 km. Volvo has further confirmed that the new hybrid range will entirely be equipped with the high-efficiency electric motors that they are currently developing.

