HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Volvo Cars Looks To Avoid Tariffs On Chinese Made Evs, Hopes Of Agreement Boosts Shares

Volvo Cars looks to avoid tariffs on Chinese-made EVs with pricing agreement

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 04 Oct 2024, 17:11 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The European Commission plans to impose tariffs of up to 45 per cent on Chinese-made EVs, prompting Geely to express disappointment. Volvo Cars hopes
...
Volvo
Volvo Cars hopes to avoid major import tariffs by reaching an agreement on pricing. The Chinese-owned Swedish brand has previously said that the EX30 electric SUV will be the only model affected by the tariffs and plans to start manufacturing it in Belgium from 2025. (Volvo Cars)
Volvo
Volvo Cars hopes to avoid major import tariffs by reaching an agreement on pricing. The Chinese-owned Swedish brand has previously said that the EX30 electric SUV will be the only model affected by the tariffs and plans to start manufacturing it in Belgium from 2025.

Volvo Cars hopes to avoid hefty tariffs when importing its China-made electric vehicles into Europe by reaching an agreement on pricing, the company and the Swedish government said on Friday, boosting the carmaker's shares.

The European Commission said on Friday it had received enough support in a vote of EU members to impose tariffs of up to 45 per cent on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles, but would continue talks with China.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Volvo Ex90 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volvo EX90
₹ 1.50 Cr
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Ev9 (HT Auto photo)
Kia EV9
BatteryCapacity Icon99.8 kWh Range Icon561 km
₹ 1.30 Cr
Compare
Mercedes-benz Eqs Suv (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
BatteryCapacity Icon122 kWh Range Icon809 km
₹ 1.41 Cr
Compare
Bmw X7 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X7
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.30 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Bmw Ix (HT Auto photo)
BMW iX
BatteryCapacity Icon111.5 kWh Range Icon635 km
₹ 1.21 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne
Engine Icon3996 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.27 Cr
Compare
View Offers

Sweden, the home of Volvo Cars, had said earlier it would abstain and that it hoped a deal could be reached to limit the impact of possible tariffs on the firm, which is majority-owned by China's Geely.

Also Read : Setback for Chinese EVs – EU votes in favour of imposing 45 per cent tariffs

Shares in Volvo Cars jumped in early trade, rising as much as four per cent. They were up 3.0 per cent at 0952 GMT.

"We have had very positive signals just recently from the Commission that they hopefully could go ahead with individual solutions for the auto industry and for Volvo Cars specifically," he said.

“It is basically Sweden's line that the best thing would be that China and the EU together can come to an agreement in relation to this problem."

Also Read : New US rule would require GM and Ford to halt made-in-China car imports

Sweden also abstained in a first non-binding vote on the European Commission's proposed tariffs in July.

"We can confirm that the Commission has offered to continue discussions with all parties that have submitted price undertakings and we remain available to the Commission on their enquires on the matter," a spokesperson for Volvo Cars said.

"We will not comment further at this stage."

Suggested watch: Check range, features and specs of Skoda's new EV for India

Volvo Cars previously said its EX30 would be the only model affected by the tariffs. The carmaker plans to start producing the model in Ghent, Belgium, during the first half of 2025.

Geely faced a tariff of 18.8 per cent on its EVs shipped to Europe.

Geely Holding, which owns stakes in automakers Polestar and Volvo Cars, said on Friday it was disappointed by the European Commission's plan to impose tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles, saying it could hinder economic and trade relations.

The European Union has cut the proposed tariffs for Tesla cars imported from China several times after a request from the US EV maker for its own negotiated rate.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 04 Oct 2024, 17:11 PM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicles ev Volvo Volvo Cars EX30

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.