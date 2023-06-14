Volvo C40 Recharge India debut today: Live and latest updates

Deliveries will start September onwards Price announcement will be made and bookings started in August. Bookings and sales will be direct to customer model through official India website while deliveries will begin in September.

Colour options Volvo C40 Recharge comes in six colour options - Crystal White Pearl, Onyx Black, FJord Blue, Cloud Blue, Fusion Red and Sage Green.

Volvo C40 Recharge unveiled Volvo has taken the covers off the C40 Recharge electric car for the Indian market. Read the full unveil report here. Volvo C40 Recharge

Grabbing a portion of the Indian EV pie Volvo says XC40 Recharge alone has helped it gain grounds in India’s EV space. Company points to Vaahan data to say it has 25% market share in luxury EV space. Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo underlines its commitment to turn carbon neutral by 2040 Volvo says its focus is on the two critical Ps - Planet and People, by the means of which it aims to become carbon neutral by 2040.

C40 Recharge unveil event about to begin. Stay tuned Volvo C40 Recharge unveil event will shortly get underway. Volvo C40 Recharge to be unveiled today

C40 Recharge offers spacious and sustainable cabin The EV gets a spacious cabin that claims to come using recycled and renewable materials. There is an array of intuitive features and ambient lighting. The seats come wrapped in high-quality leather, wool blend, and recycled polyester. A premium Harman Kardon sound system is available.

Volvo Cars India offerings Volvo currently offers five models in India – XC40 Recharge, XC40, XC60, XC90 and the S90 sedan. The C40 Recharge will be the sixth model under the brand here.

The Volvo Recharge range Volvo Recharge is an umbrella which includes both all-electric models as well as plug-in hybrids. In India, the company will now have two EVs under this. Volvo C40 Recharge

Electrifying the world, one car at a time Volvo is betting big on no-emission vehicles but also has a big say in the world of plug-in hybrids. In fact, the company is looking at offering only electrics or hybrids from 2025 onwards.

Doubling down on the EV challenge Volvo has fared strong with the XC40 Recharge, delivering 200 units in just the first five months of the model’s introduction. And although the C40 Recharge is expected to carry a more premium price tag in comparison, it has all the potential to widen the challenge from the brand.

C40 Recharge to be locally assembled as well Volvo will locally assemble the C40 Recharge at its facility near Bengaluru, much on the lines of the path taken for the XC4 Recharge.

The significance of C40 Recharge The Volvo C40 Recharge may look similar to the XC40 Recharge but it has several aces up its sleeve. For starters, it is an EV exclusive model – there is no engine version of the car. It is also more of a crossover SUV courtesy its coupe-like roofline. It comes with a small spoiler on the roof. The C40 Recharge should also offer a longer per-charge range than the XC40 Recharge which claims to last around 400 kms.

Which Volvo car was the first-ever fully-electric model from the brand? Volvo has attached a lot of significance to the XC40 Recharge, the all-electric version of the XC40 SUV. This is the first-ever fully battery-powered Volvo model anywhere in the world. It was officially launched in India in July of 2022 and at the time, was the first luxury electric SUV to be locally assembled in the country.