Volvo C40 Recharge EV to make India debut on June 14. Details here

Volvo has confirmed the date of debut for its C40 Recharge EV in India. The automaker will unveil the car in the country on June 14. Upon launch, this is going to be the second electric car from the Swedish luxury car manufacturer in India after the Volvo XC40 Recharge, which is already on sale in the country and has grabbed pretty good attention.

Volvo plans to launch the C40 Recharge in India later this year, and ahead of this, the June 14 event will be the EV's debut in the country. Built on the CMA platform that has been jointly developed by Volvo and Geely, the C40 Recharge is available in a single-motor rear-wheel drive configuration and a dual-motor all-wheel drive configuration in the global market. The automaker has not revealed which one would make its way into the Indian market.

The Volvo C40 Recharge draws energy from a 78 kWh battery pack that has a usable capacity of 75 kWh and can produce more than 321 kilometres of range on a single charge.

First Published Date: