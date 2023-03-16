HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Volkswagen Working On A Small Ev, Likely To Launch In 2026 As Id.1. Details Here

Volkswagen working on a small EV, likely to launch in 2026 as ID.1. Details here

Volkswagen is working on a host of electric cars that will arrive by the end of this decade, including the ID. 2all concept derived model. But what's even more interesting is the German automaker is working on an even smaller EV, which would be slotted below the ID. 2all and possibly be named Volkswagen ID. 1. This small electric car is expected to go on sale in Europe sometime in 2026. Also, expect it to be priced below $21,000.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Mar 2023, 16:16 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Volkswagen ID. 1 could be the German automaker's smallest EV, which will be a different car than the one previewed by the ID. 2all concept.
Volkswagen ID. 1 could be the German automaker's smallest EV, which will be a different car than the one previewed by the ID. 2all concept.
Volkswagen ID. 1 could be the German automaker's smallest EV, which will be a different car than the one previewed by the ID. 2all concept.
Volkswagen ID. 1 could be the German automaker's smallest EV, which will be a different car than the one previewed by the ID. 2all concept.

The car manufacturer has stated in an official release that it is working on an electric car priced below 20,000 euros, which will be different from the model derived from the ID. 2all concept. No wonder Volkswagen is pretty ambitious since no electric passenger car currently costs around $21,000 in Europe.

Also Read : Volkswagen ID. 2all concept EV breaks cover; previews people's electric car

Originally, Volkswagen planned to launch an entry-level electric car at a price tag of around 25,000 euros. It was supposed to be christened ID. 1. However, with the ID. 2all EV concept revealed and its production-spec model ID.2 or ID. Golf to be priced around the same price bracket, the carmaker is now planning to keep the sticker price of its smallest EV even cheaper. As it appears, the entry-level Volkswagen ID. 1 EV is to come as a sister model to the Cupra UrbanRebel and yet-to-be-named Skoda model that the automobile group plans to build in Spain.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Skoda Rapid Tsi (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Skoda Rapid Tsi
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.97 kmpl
₹7.79 - 13.49 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl
₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
1984 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹35 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl
₹11.21 - 17.91 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.74 kmpl
₹5.83 - 10 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details

However, despite confirming the development of the smallest and cheapest entry-level EV, Volkswagen has not revealed any details of the car. But the carmaker claims that it will be one of the ten new or refreshed electric models that it will be launched by 2026. These include the facelifted Volkswagen ID.3, ID. Buzz LWB, ID.7 sedan, the model previewed by ID. 2all and a compact electric SUV, which would likely be named ID.3. This makes us assume the entry-level ID. 1 is to be launched in 2026.

The Volkswagen ID. 1 EV will be based on the same MEB Entry architecture that will underpin the ID. 2all. It will arrive as a front-wheel drive model. Expect it to come powered by the same 231 hp front-axle mounted motor paired with a 57 kWh battery pack, which is available in the ID. Life concept. This powertrain would allow the EV to sprint 0-100 kmph in less than seven seconds and a range of 402 km on a single charge.

First Published Date: 16 Mar 2023, 16:16 PM IST
TAGS: Skoda Volkswagen Volkswagen electric car electric vehicle electric mobility EV
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
26% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city