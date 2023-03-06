HT Auto
Volkswagen to launch this EV in 2025, will have multiple body styles

Volkswagen is gearing up to launch a wide EV offensive that will include various electric vehicles across different segments. One of the important models along them will be the automaker's upcoming entry-level EV, the ID.2. British automotive publication Autocar UK claims the EV will come in a hatchback avatar, while there will be a compact crossover iteration as well. What's more interesting is that the EV will come with an R-badged performance-focused variant equipped with AWD and churning out over 300 hp of peak power.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Mar 2023, 14:54 PM
Volkswagen plans to launch entry-level EVs ID.1 and ID.2 by 2025.
The report claims that the Volkswagen ID.2 will come in the second half of 2025, and the R-badged version of it will arrive as a baby hot hatch competing against rivals like the Abarth 500e. It would be one of the several Volkswagen R-badged electric cars the automaker is currently developing. Interestingly, the German car brand previously confirmed that every new R product will be fully electric by 2030.

Also Read : Uttar Pradesh to exempt EV buyers from tax, registration fees for three years

The report further claims that there will be a rugged crossover variant of the Volkswagen ID.2. This would likely take the place of the currently discontinued ID Life. The automaker could pit this electric crossover in place of the T-Cross and T-Roc, which are currently available in the European markets as two very popular models with an internal combustion engine. It would launch alongside the hatchback version. However, the report didn't reveal details about the upcoming pure electric car or its specifications.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Volkswagen sold 118,000 EVs globally, registering a new record for the German brand. In total, over 300,000 Volkswagen EVs were produced in 2022. The clear best-seller was the ID.4/ID.5, with 193,200 units delivered in 2022. The ID.3 hatchback, which is not sold in the US, had 76,600 sales. China-exclusive models, like the ID.6, accounted for the remainder of deliveries, claims the report.

First Published Date: 06 Mar 2023, 14:54 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen electric car electric vehicle electric mobility Volkswagen ID2
