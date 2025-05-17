Volkswagen to drop ID nomenclature for its electric vehicles in the future

German auto giant Volkswagen is the latest of the big carmakers to drop its EV-specific nomenclature on models. The automaker has confirmed it will be moving away from the “ID" prefix that has so far defined its electric vehicle range, as it expands with newer products. The upcoming Volkswagen ID. 1 and ID. 2 small electric cars will be the first future offerings to get conventional names.

Volkswagen to drop ID nomenclature on future EVs

The development was recently confirmed by Martin Sander, member of Volkswagen’s Board of Management responsible for Sales, Marketing, and After Sales, in a recent interaction with German publication Auto und Wirtschaft. The board member revealed the upcoming ID. 2all and ID. Every1 concepts will not carry the same names into production. Both concepts preview a new electric entry-level small car and a premium hatchback (supermini in European speak), catered to the masses.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Volkswagen ID.4 77 kWh 77 kWh 418 km 418 km ₹ 50 - 60 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Ioniq 5 72.6 kWh 72.6 kWh 631 km 631 km ₹ 46.05 Lakhs Compare View Offers Volvo EX40 69 kWh 69 kWh 475 km 475 km ₹ 56.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING VinFast VF7 75.3 kWh 75.3 kWh 450 km 450 km ₹ 60 - 65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched BMW iX1 LWB 66.4 kWh 66.4 kWh 531 km 531 km ₹ 49 Lakhs Compare View Offers BYD Sealion 7 82.56 kWh 82.56 kWh 567 km 567 km ₹ 48.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Volkswagen Golf GTI first batch sold out, bookings closed

The Volkswagen ID. Every1 concept could use the Polo name when it enters production

The switch to more conventional names should hardly come as surprising, given the strategy has seldom worked for auto players at large in Germany. Carmakers managed to corner themselves with their often confusing naming strategy; be it Mercedes with the EQ nomenclature or BMW with the “i" series on its EVs. Audi also tried the odd and even names for its electric and ICE cars but that seems to be fading away too.

Volkswagen ID. 2 all & ID. Every1 to get real names

So far, Volkswagen has the ID. 3 hatchback, ID. 4, ID. 5, ID. 6 (sold only in China), ID. 7, and the ID. Buzz minivan on sale globally. The VW ID. 3 was the brand’s first all-electric offering under the new strategy and arrived in 2017 as a concept. It’ll be interesting to see the naming direction Volkswagen chooses with the ID. 2all and ID. Every1 concepts.

Reports suggest that the former could use the Polo name in some form to build on the popularity of the nameplate, while the ID. Every1 small car could revive names like the Lupo, Fox, or Up!, if not an entirely new name. Both concepts will enter production by 2027. Starting 2026, Volkswagen will also begin updating the existing ID models and this would be a good time for the automaker to start renaming its EVs.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: