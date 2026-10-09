Volkswagen ID. Tiguan unveiled globally; Boasts 600 km of range

German automaker Volkswagen has unveiled the all-electric ID. Tiguan for the European market, with a global launch planned for 2027. Positioned as a successor to the ID.4 and ID.5, the electric SUV will be offered with two battery pack options, rear-wheel drive (RWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) configurations. The ID. Tiguan will also be sold alongside the brand's internal combustion engine-powered Tiguan.

Volkswagen has unveiled the electric ID. Tiguan for Europe, launching globally in 2027 with 58-kWh and 77-kWh batteries, up to 299 hp, 600 km range and advanced features

Built on Volkswagen's MEB+ platform, the new electric SUV adopts the company's 'Pure Positive' design language. The automaker says the model features a more conventional SUV silhouette compared with the crossover-inspired styling of the ID.4 and ID.5. It will offer battery capacities of 58-kWh and 77-kWh, with power outputs reaching up to 299 hp and a claimed WLTP driving range of up to 600 km.

Volkswagen ID. Tiguan: Battery, Performance and Range

Volkswagen will offer the ID. Tiguan with 58-kWh and 77-kWh battery packs. The smaller battery will be paired exclusively with a rear-mounted electric motor producing 190 hp. The larger battery option will be available with both RWD and AWD configurations. In the RWD version, the electric motor produces 286 hp, while the AWD variant delivers a combined output of 299 hp.

Volkswagen estimates that the ID. Tiguan will offer a maximum WLTP-certified range of up to 600 km, although the actual distance will depend on the battery and drivetrain configuration. The company has also indicated a towing capacity of up to two tonnes, depending on the battery pack selected.

Volkswagen ID. Tiguan: Exterior Design

The Volkswagen ID. Tiguan features a redesigned front fascia incorporating LED headlamps, connected LED daytime running lights and an illuminated Volkswagen logo, all housed within a black trim element. The front bumper gets air curtains on either side, while fog lamps are positioned lower down. A trapezoidal air intake and subtle black cladding complete the lower front section.

From the side, the electric SUV features an upward kink in the window line, pull-type door handles and aerodynamically optimised alloy wheels. Black wheel-arch cladding, a dark strip along the lower sections of the doors and a black insert on the C-pillar further distinguish its profile.

At the rear, wraparound LED tail-lamps with rectangular lighting signatures extend across the tailgate, connecting with an illuminated Volkswagen badge. The tailgate also carries ID. Tiguan branding, while the rear bumper gets a dual-tone finish and diffuser-inspired detailing. In terms of practicality, the ID. Tiguan offers up to 534 litres of boot capacity, alongside a 32-litre front storage compartment, commonly referred to as a frunk.

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Volkswagen ID. Tiguan: Interior and Features

The cabin follows an all-black colour scheme with silver accents and a layered dashboard design. A three-screen arrangement dominates the dashboard, with portions of the setup framed by silver trim. Volkswagen has retained physical buttons for the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) controls, while the elevated centre console incorporates additional storage spaces.

The two-spoke steering wheel features multiple physical controls. Behind it sits a digital instrument cluster with display themes inspired by the dials found in older Volkswagen models.

The electric SUV will be available in four trim levels: Trend, Life, Style and R-Line. Depending on the variant, equipment will include a 15-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 10-inch digital instrument display and a 12-inch screen for the front passenger.

Other expected highlights include an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite, electrically adjustable front seats with memory, massage and ventilation functions, and a Harman Kardon sound system. The feature list also includes a panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charging, connected-car technology, ambient lighting and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality.

“The Tiguan is our best-selling model worldwide, and the ID.4 and ID.5 are among our most successful electric cars. The ID. Tiguan brings these two success stories together. A pure, confident design with the presence of a vehicle from the next class up, intuitive operation and, thanks to MEB+, a range of up to 600 kilometres: a new benchmark for our electric SUVs made in Germany. Together with the Tiguan from Wolfsburg, the ID. Tiguan from Emden is part of one of the strongest SUV duos in Europe," Thomas Schäfer, CEO, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, said.

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