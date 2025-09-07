Volkswagen ID. Cross concept previews an electric T-Cross at IAA Mobility 2025

Volkswagen has showcased the ID. Cross concept at the IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, which serves as the base for an electric compact SUV. The German auto giant is focusing on affordable electric mobility with premium features and technology. The ID. Cross concept has been showcased alongside other concept electric cars at the IAA Mobility 2025, which include the ID.2 all1, ID. GTI Concept2, and the ID.1 EVERY11.

The German auto giant is planning to launch a major electric vehicle offensive, and at the core of it will be the affordable models. The Volkswagen ID. Cross concept previews what could be the future of the automaker's entry-level EV products. As the OEM has stated, it aims to enhance the T-Cross range of products with electric powertrain technology and the ID. Cross comes as a testimony to that.

In India, Volkswagen doesn't sell the T-Cross, but retails Taigun SUV. The Volkswagen Taigun is an India-specific version of the global T-Cross. Both vehicles are built on the MQB-A0-IN platform and share design similarities, but the Taigun features specific design cues and equipment tailored for the Indian market. The Volkswagen T-Cross concept could be the preview of a potential Taigun EV that could be launched in India.

Volkswagen T-Cross: What it brings to table?

The Volkswagen ID. Cross concept comes with a compact size. Dimensionally, it measures 4,161 mm in length, 1,839 mm in width, and 1,588 mm in height. Also, it has a wheelbase of 2,601 mm. This makes the concept EV similar in size to the current T-Cross. The Volkswagen T-Cross concept runs on 21-inch alloy wheels that have been specially designed for the EV, wrapped with special Goodyear 235/40 R21 tyres. The SUV gets a 450-litre capacity boot storage, while there is a 25-litre frunk as well.

Despite being a compact SUV, the ID. Cross gets an upmarket vibe inside the cabin. The cabin comes with a lounge-style ambience. The OEM claims it gets high-quality material, including fabric-covered surfaces. It also comes packing pre-configured light, sound and climate modes. The interior boasts a shade of beige, dubbed Vanilla Chai. Key highlights inside the cabin include digital screens with plant motifs and real plants in the visually floating centre console, which focus on the environmentally friendly nature of the vehicle. A further highlight is the specially designed seats in the concept car that can be folded down completely to create a reclining area in the style of a VW Bus. There are two displays, including an 11-inch digital driver display and a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The Volkswagen ID. CROSS concept is underpinned by MEB+ architecture. It gets a front wheel drive (FWD) system. The EV promises up to 420 km range at a top speed of 175 kmph. The powertrain is capable of churning out 207 bhp peak power.

