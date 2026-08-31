Volkswagen ID California electric unveiled as camper offering at Caravan Salon 2026

German automaker Volkswagen has unveiled the ID. California Cruise at the Caravan Salon 2026, marking the debut of the automaker’s first fully electric campervan. Based on the ID. Buzz , the new model combines electric mobility with the practicality of a compact motorhome and is scheduled to go on sale in early 2027.

The ID. California Cruise will be priced from €60,761 (around US$69,875), with Volkswagen planning to expand the all-electric California range with additional variants through 2028.

Compact electric campervan

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Despite its relatively compact footprint, the ID. California Cruise has been designed to provide a comfortable overnight experience for two adults. It comes with a 2.03-metre-long and 1.20-metre-wide sleeping area, complemented by a nine-centimetre-thick folding comfort mattress.

Volkswagen has also equipped the campervan with several features, including blackout blinds that help keep the cabin dark, while ventilation grilles improve airflow when the vehicle is parked. A camping table and chairs are included as standard and can be stored inside the vehicle when not in use. The campervan gets a dedicated California mode, controlled through an additional interface. This system allows users to manage functions such as interior lighting, USB power and climate control when the vehicle is being used as a campsite. Depending on the battery’s state of charge, the climate-control system can maintain a comfortable cabin temperature for up to 48 hours.

Powering appliances from the battery

One of the biggest advantages of the ID. California Cruise is its vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability. The system can supply up to 2,000 watts continuously, with peak output reaching 3.6kW. This allows campers to run a range of electrical appliances directly from the vehicle’s high-voltage battery without requiring an external power connection. This could prove useful when camping away from established sites. Appliances such as coffee makers, portable cooking equipment, e-bike chargers and outdoor lights can all be powered using the vehicle’s battery.

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EV-focused camping technology

Volkswagen has also upgraded its California App with journey-planning functionality that can include charging stops along the route. The ID. California Cruise supports Plug & Charge through the Volkswagen App, allowing compatible charging stations to automatically identify the vehicle and initiate charging without requiring additional manual steps. The electric campervan will be offered with both short- and long-wheelbase configurations based on the ID. Buzz Pro platform. With its combination of zero-emission driving, integrated camping equipment and practical charging technology, the ID. California Cruise aims to bring a new level of convenience to electric road trips.

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