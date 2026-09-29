Volkswagen ID.4 to be renamed ID.Tiguan ahead of 2027 Europe launch

Volkswagen is preparing a major change for its electric SUV range, with the ID.4 set to return under the ID. Tiguan name when its updated version arrives next year. The renaming will apply in Europe, while the model is also planned for the North American market as the successor to the ID.4.

A new name for the ID.4

The upcoming ID. Tiguan will not be an electric counterpart to the existing Tiguan. Volkswagen intends to sell both vehicles alongside each other, following the same approach used with the ID.Polo and the conventionally powered Polo.

The two SUVs will also remain mechanically separate. The electric model continues to use Volkswagen Group’s MEB architecture, while the petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid Tiguan is built on the MQB platform. The company could eventually combine the two line-ups into a single electric model, although uneven EV adoption across global markets means such a move is not expected for many years.

The Tiguan name has been around for nearly two decades, with more than 8.3 million vehicles produced. Volkswagen is now extending the name to its dedicated electric vehicle portfolio.

Exterior changes

The facelift will go beyond the badge. Prototype vehicles indicate substantial revisions at both ends of the SUV, although its overall proportions and dimensions are expected to remain broadly unchanged.

Volkswagen has redesigned the front and rear lighting, with the new units intended to make the SUV appear more upright and boxy. The overall side profile remains similar to the existing ID.4. The lighting treatment also follows a design direction seen on newer Volkswagen EVs, including the ID. Polo and updated ID.3 Neo.

Interior gets physical controls

The cabin is also receiving a significant update. Test vehicles show a new row of physical buttons positioned below the central touchscreen, while the previous touch slider has been removed.

A larger digital instrument display is visible ahead of the driver, along with conventional buttons on the steering wheel. Volkswagen has also moved to separate window switches for each door. A rotary volume control is expected between the front seats, although it has not yet been shown.

The changes broadly follow the approach introduced with the ID.3 Neo facelift, as Volkswagen continues adding physical controls to its newer models.

Launch timeline

The ID. Tiguan is scheduled to debut early next month, with European sales planned to begin in early 2027. Volkswagen has also confirmed a North American version, although its exact launch timing will be announced later.

‘The ID. Tiguan is planned to succeed the ID.4 in the North American market. Following its European launch in early 2027, Volkswagen will share North American timing and additional market-specific details in due course.’ The coupe-like ID.5, meanwhile, is set to be discontinued.

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