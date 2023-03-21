Volkswagen ID.2 electric hatchback to get a hotter GTI or GTX variant

In the last few days, Volkswagen has made headlines with its ID.2all concept EV, which is slated to spawn out an electric hatchback in 2025, likely to be christened ID.2. The upcoming EV will also receive a high-performance and sportier iteration, which would don a GTI or GTX badge, claims a report by Top Gear. Volkswagen has reportedly confirmed that it is working on a high-performance sporty version of the upcoming electric hatchback.

Kai Grunitz, Volkswagen's board member for technical development, said that they are already working on a sporty version of the ID.2all, which makes us hopeful that such an offering could eventually reach production soon after the standard version's arrival. While the Volkswagen official didn't give specific details about the hotter version of ID.2, he revealed that it would come with a front-wheel-drive layout rather than getting a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system. The board member also said that he has a number in mind for the power output but didn't reveal that yet.

Also Read : Electric scooters: A convenient, efficient & fashionable way to zoom around town

The VW ID.2all concept that has been unveiled gets a single electric motor producing 223 hp peak power, which is higher than the internal combustion engine-powered Volkswagen Polo GTI. The EV requires less than seven seconds to sprint 0-100 kmph, which means the high-performance version would probably outrun the Golf GTI. Interestingly, the sportier-looking Cupra UrbanRebel too shares the same front-mounted electric motor and is underpinned by the MEB+ architecture, which also houses the standard ID.2all.

Similar Products Find more Cars DISCONTINUED Volkswagen Vento 999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl ₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs* **Last recorded price Add to compare View Details Volkswagen Taigun 999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl ₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 1984 cc | Petrol | Manual ₹35 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Volkswagen Id.4 ₹50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Volkswagen Virtus 999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl ₹11.21 - 17.91 Lakh* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers DISCONTINUED Volkswagen Polo 999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.74 kmpl ₹5.83 - 10 Lakhs* **Last recorded price Add to compare View Details

Volkswagen currently uses the GTX nomenclature for the more powerful trims of its ID range of electric cars, with the GTI only used for ICE-powered models. However, with the brand thriving towards an all-electric future, this strategy could change in the future. However, the Volkswagen official didn't confirm if the upcoming sporty EV will get GTX or GTI badge. “Whether it will be a GTI or GTX or whatever, we will see," he said.

First Published Date: