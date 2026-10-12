Volkswagen Group’s four affordable EVs cross 1.5 lakh orders ahead of Paris Motor Show

Volkswagen Group’s push to expand electric mobility into Europe’s small-car segment is gaining traction, with its Electric Urban Car Family (EUCF) recording almost 150 ,000 orders before customer deliveries begin. The four-model lineup, developed by three brands using a shared electric vehicle architecture, will be showcased together for the first time at the Paris Motor Show.

The family comprises the CUPRA Raval, Volkswagen ID. Polo, Skoda Epiq and Volkswagen ID. Cross. The project brings hatchbacks and SUVs under a common development programme while allowing each vehicle to retain its respective brand identity.

Four models, one electric platform

All four vehicles are based on the MEB+ platform and use front-wheel-drive electric powertrains. Their development follows a modular approach, with more than 80 per cent of components and technologies shared across the range.

The common architecture is intended to reduce complexity across engineering, purchasing and manufacturing. Shared batteries and electric drive technology also provide a common technical foundation for the vehicles, while differences in styling, functionality and driving experience help distinguish the individual models.

Spain to manufacture the entire lineup

Production has been divided between two facilities in Spain. Martorell will build the CUPRA Raval and Volkswagen ID. Polo hatchbacks, while the Škoda Epiq and Volkswagen ID. Cross SUVs will be manufactured in Pamplona.

The manufacturing strategy is supported by a wider investment programme worth €10 billion in Spain. SEAT & CUPRA, Volkswagen Group's Brand Group Core, PowerCo and partners involved in the Future Fast Forward initiative are contributing to the transformation.

The investment includes PowerCo's battery cell factory in Sagunto and €300 million from SEAT & CUPRA for a battery system assembly plant in Martorell. SEAT & CUPRA has separately invested €3 billion in its shift from combustion-engine vehicles to electric mobility.

Orders follow the project's development

The four models were shown as heavily camouflaged prototypes and show cars at IAA Mobility 2025. Following their individual world premieres, their joint appearance in Paris marks the next stage of the programme.

Thomas Schäfer, Member of the Board at Volkswagen Group, CEO of Volkswagen Brand and Head of Brand Group Core, said, "The Electric Urban Car Family stands for our new strategy for mobility in volume segments. We develop together where economies of scale and speed are crucial, while at the same time creating independent products with a clear identity for each brand. And we build together: Our sites in Martorell and Pamplona produce all four models as one strong Iberian production region. Almost 150,000 orders confirm this path. The EUCF is much more than a model family. It shows how we can successfully bring together competitiveness, industrial strength and affordable electric mobility from Europe for Europe and actively shape the transformation in the volume segment."

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