Volkswagen gives a first glance at the near-production ID.Cross

Volkswagen has officially taken the wraps off its ID.Cross, but kept it in the dark still. The German carmaker has teased the electric SUV over its social media channels, showcasing the car without camouflage for the very first time. The Volkswagen ID.Cross was first previewed at the IAA Mobility show as a concept last year, as the electric equivalent of the T-Cross.

The newly released teaser has brought key details of the EV SUV to light. It has also given us a first glimpse of the SUV's cabin in its production-ready state.

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Volkswagen ID.Cross: Fresh details

Visible in the teaser are a few new details of the SUV, such as the alloy wheel design, a triple-horizontal-slat signature element on the rear quarter panel, leatherette/fabric seats in a greyish-black shade, and a steering wheel with multifunction buttons.

Additionally, a gloss black roof and side mirrors, front parking sensors, dual-zone climate control, and a large floating display for both the driver's instrument cluster and the infotainment screen are also visible in the video.

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Volkswagen ID.Cross: Powertrain and battery

According to what the carmaker had revealed earlier in March this year, the ID.Cross is expected to get two battery pack options –37kWh and 52kWh packs.

The entry-level model utilises a lithium iron phosphate, or LFP, battery chemistry with a 37 kWh capacity. This setup drives a front-mounted motor that produces 116 horsepower in the base model and 135 horsepower in the higher trim, reaching a top speed of 150 km/h and covering up to 316 km on a single charge under the WLTP cycle.

For those seeking more performance, the larger 52 kWh battery switches to a nickel-manganese-cobalt, or NMC, chemistry. This version boosts the electric motor’s output to a punchier 211 horsepower and increases the top speed to 160 km/h, while extending the driving range up to an impressive 436 km. Regardless of the battery package you select, both variants deliver a maximum torque of 290 Nm for instant, responsive acceleration.

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When it comes to keeping the journey moving, the ID Cross supports efficient charging options on the go. The 37 kWh variant is compatible with DC fast chargers up to 90 kW, allowing it to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 27 minutes. The larger 52 kWh version can accept DC charging speeds up to 105 kW, completing the same 10 per cent to 80 per cent sprint in just 24 minutes. For home or destination charging, both battery models max out at a standard 11 kW AC rate.

The ID Cross will launch somewhere between September and November this year. Its India launch, however, has not been confirmed yet.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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