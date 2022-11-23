HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Volkswagen Commits To Make Electric Sportscar; Snubs Any Plan For A Roadster

Volkswagen commits to make electric sportscar; snubs any plan for a roadster

Volkswagen seems to be seriously thinking about adding something thrilling to its EV range of cars. Volkswagen of America President and CEO Pablo Di Si has hinted that an all-electric performance car from the brand is certainly a strong possibility. However, it won't come in the form of a roadster, the Volkswagen official confirmed to Autocar at the sidelines of the Los Angeles Auto Show. Interestingly, Volkswagen has been long rumoured to work on an electric sportscar that would wear an ID badge. However, the German car marque never really revealed any concrete information about it.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Nov 2022, 09:27 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo of an electric car charging at a specified parking space/charging point on a street used for representational purpose. (AFP)
File photo of an electric car charging at a specified parking space/charging point on a street used for representational purpose. (AFP)
File photo of an electric car charging at a specified parking space/charging point on a street used for representational purpose. (AFP)
File photo of an electric car charging at a specified parking space/charging point on a street used for representational purpose.

Also Read : Sony-Honda training gun at Tesla, may put PS5 in upcoming autonomous EV

Taking a cue from Di Si's comment, it can be said that the electric sportscar from Volkswagen would come with some retro touches. “We need to bring a sports car back for the nostalgia, probably electric. It's part of the portfolio discussion that we're having," he said.

Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schafer too, hinted at a similar project. In an interaction with the British publication, he said that the automaker has iconic brand names like Golf and GTI in its kitty. He also said that the automaker is in no mood to let these brand names die and slip away. "We have iconic brand names, Golf and GTI. It would be crazy to let them die and slip away. We will stick with the ID logic but iconic models will carry a name," Schafer said. Hence, it seems logical to name the upcoming Volkswagen sportscar where ID, Golf, and GTI lettering will all live happily together.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl
₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
1984 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹35 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl
₹11.21 - 17.91 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.74 kmpl
₹5.83 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.85 kmpl
₹21.35 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Interestingly, Volkswagen has already committed to making its R performance sub-brand completely electric by the end of this decade. The automaker has promised to bring several electric performance models under this sub-brand, which are currently under consideration. An ID-badged electric sportscar from the car manufacturer would further add spice to that lineup. However, it is to be seen when Volkswagen brings its first-ever all-electric sportscar.

First Published Date: 23 Nov 2022, 09:27 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen electric car electric vehicle sportscar
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
hyundai
Hyundai to bring back its 1974 historic coupe
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
CNG_3
Why is CNG better than other fuel types?
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city