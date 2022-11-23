Volkswagen commits to make electric sportscar; snubs any plan for a roadster

Volkswagen seems to be seriously thinking about adding something thrilling to its EV range of cars. Volkswagen of America President and CEO Pablo Di Si has hinted that an all-electric performance car from the brand is certainly a strong possibility. However, it won't come in the form of a roadster, the Volkswagen official confirmed to Autocar at the sidelines of the Los Angeles Auto Show. Interestingly, Volkswagen has been long rumoured to work on an electric sportscar that would wear an ID badge. However, the German car marque never really revealed any concrete information about it.

Taking a cue from Di Si's comment, it can be said that the electric sportscar from Volkswagen would come with some retro touches. “We need to bring a sports car back for the nostalgia, probably electric. It's part of the portfolio discussion that we're having," he said.

Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schafer too, hinted at a similar project. In an interaction with the British publication, he said that the automaker has iconic brand names like Golf and GTI in its kitty. He also said that the automaker is in no mood to let these brand names die and slip away. "We have iconic brand names, Golf and GTI. It would be crazy to let them die and slip away. We will stick with the ID logic but iconic models will carry a name," Schafer said. Hence, it seems logical to name the upcoming Volkswagen sportscar where ID, Golf, and GTI lettering will all live happily together.

Interestingly, Volkswagen has already committed to making its R performance sub-brand completely electric by the end of this decade. The automaker has promised to bring several electric performance models under this sub-brand, which are currently under consideration. An ID-badged electric sportscar from the car manufacturer would further add spice to that lineup. However, it is to be seen when Volkswagen brings its first-ever all-electric sportscar.

