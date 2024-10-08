HT Auto
Volkswagen CEO seeks tariff alternatives amid potential Chinese retaliation

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 08 Oct 2024, 08:37 AM
Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume advocates for benefits for companies investing in Europe and opposes the new tariffs, which he says could lead to retaliation from Beijing.
...
Chinese retaliatory tariffs
Potential tariffs imposed by the Chinese government against European-made cars in retaliation could affect German cars exported to or manufactured in China. (AFP)
Chinese retaliatory tariffs
Potential tariffs imposed by the Chinese government against European-made cars in retaliation could affect German cars exported to or manufactured in China.

Volkswagen AG Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume hopes for an alternative solution to tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles as he braces for potential retaliation from Beijing, Bild am Sonntag reported.

“Possible punitive tariffs would be particularly risky for the German automotive industry," Blume told the Berlin-based newspaper. “We would face significant disadvantages in the Chinese market. And that is why we are clearly opposed to such new rules."

Blume said companies that invest and create jobs in Europe should receive benefits, possibly exempting them from tariffs as high as 45 per cent on Chinese EVs that the EU voted for on Friday.

EU moves forward with tariffs on Chinese-made EVs amid internal divisions

Potential retaliatory tariffs by China on German cars could affect Volkswagen vehicles manufactured in China as well as German exports, including brands such as Audi, Porsche or Lamborghini, Blume said.

Such a move would be another blow to the German car industry, which has been reeling from profit warnings and growing concerns over balance sheets amid slowing demand and stiff competition.

Check range, features and specs for the India-bound Skoda Elroq electric SUV

Volkswagen, which recently cut its guidance for a second time this year, is considering shutting factories in Germany for the first time to cut costs.

The EU’s push for tariffs comes after an investigation found that China unfairly subsidised its EV industry. Germany, which relies on its automotive industry for economic growth, was among the member states who voted against the measure.

First Published Date: 08 Oct 2024, 08:37 AM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicles ev tariffs Chinese EVs Volkswagen Audi Porsche

