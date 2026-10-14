The VLF Strada is the latest premium electric scooter launched in India by Kolhapur-based Motohaus. Featuring a distinct Italian design heritage, the electric scooter comes as a direct replacement for the brand's first Indian model, the Tennis. Available in two variants, the City and Max, the VLF Strada is priced between ₹119,999 and ₹155,500 (ex-showroom). Bookings for the electric scooter are currently open online, with customer deliveries scheduled to begin in November 2026.

The VLF Strada is priced between ₹ 1.20 lakh and ₹ 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom), competing against mainstream family electric scooters and budget alternatives.

The VLF Strada competes against mainstream family electric scooters and budget alternatives, including models like Ather Rizta, Ather Konarc, TVS iQube, among others.

If you are planning to buy the VLF Strada and also considering the Ather Konarc, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI they would command.

VLF Strada vs Ather Konarc: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI of the VLF Strada and Ather Konarc, we have taken the base and top-end pricing for both models. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest and repayment tenures have been considered as 9.5% and 24 months, respectively.

VLF Strada vs Ather Konarc: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI VLF Strada City ₹ 119,999 9.5% 24 months ₹ 5,510 VLF Strada Max ₹ 155,500 ₹ 7,140 Ather Konarc S 2.1 kWh ₹ 101,999 ₹ 4,683 Ather Konarc S 3.5 kWh ₹ 144,049 ₹ 6,614

According to the calculation, the VLF Strada commands a monthly EMI between ₹5,510 and ₹7,140, depending on the variant. The Ather Konarc, on the other hand, commands a monthly EMI between ₹4,683 and ₹6,614, depending on the variant.

However, the customers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, including the variant selected, applicable offers and discounts, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

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