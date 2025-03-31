VLF India teases new electric scooter, launch on April 2

VLF India has teased a new electric scooter on its social media channel, fuelling speculation of a new EV. While the company has not revealed any details about the product, it has confirmed the new model will launch on April 2. The upcoming model could be a more affordable version of the VLF Tennis 1500 W , which is the only electric scooter currently on sale in India. On the other hand, it could be the Tennis 4000 W as well, which is a more powerful and longer-range offering electric scooter available in the international market. Also, it could be a special edition of the Tennis 1500 W as well.

The new teaser image posted by the two-wheeler manufacturer only shows the LED taillight of the new scooter. It looks identical to the one available in the VLF Tennis 1500 W. Interestingly, the VLF Tennis 4000 W too has a similar LED taillight. The image also shows the Milano lettering. The teaser image comes with a text, reading, “Something sleek, something bold, something Italian."

VLF Tennis 1500 W was launched in India in November last year. Priced at ₹1.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the retro-themed electric scooter comes available in three colour options - Snowflake White, Fire Fury Dark Red, and Slate Gray.

Powering the VLF Tennis 1500 W electric scooter is a 2.5 kWh battery pack that promises up to a 130-kilometre range on a single charge. The electric powertrain of the Tennis 1500 W is capable of running at a top speed of 65 kmph. This electric scooter requires three hours to be fully charged.

The Tennis 4000 W electric scooter available in the international markets generates 232 Nm of maximum torque and tops out at 100 kmph. It is powered by a 2.8 kWh battery pack and can run up to 100 kilometres on a single charge if driven at 40 kmph. Each battery takes anywhere between five to six hours to be fully charged.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: