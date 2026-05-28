VinFast VF8 design patent filed in India weeks after global reveal

Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast is potentially gearing up to expand its catalogue in India and has filed a new design patent for the second-gen VF8 here, just one week after its official unveiling at home. It should be noted that a patent filing does not always confirm a launch; however, it is typically indicative of the company’s plans to introduce the model at a future date.

The VinFast VF8 enters a new generation and carries upgrades across design, tech, and hardware. The company’s D-segment electric SUV has been developed in-house for improvements in stability, cabin comfort and overall usability.

VinFast VF8: Design

The updated VinFast VF 8 receives a redesigned chassis, revised styling elements,

On the visual front, the all-new VF8 has been redesigned to sit close to the brand’s “Tech Fluid" design ethos, bringing an emphasis on sculpted bodywork with smooth surfacing to evoke a sense of motion even when standing still. It continues to carry VinFast’s signature segmented LED DRLs that almost connect with the angular LED headlamps on either side. These sit atop a closed-off and blacked-out grille that dominates the entire front fascia, flanked by slim air intakes.

The beltline rises gently towards the rear before blending into the subtle roof spoiler. The side profile remains characterised by smooth lines and minimal black cladding, and the SUV rides on aerodynamic, 19-inch 5-spoke alloys, although the patent itself features a 3-spoke design. The rear fascia features a connected V-shaped light bar and a prominent bumper. The exterior measures 4,701 mm in length, 1,872 mm in width and 1,670 mm in height, with a 2,840 mm wheelbase and 170 mm of ground clearance.

VinFast VF8: Interior and tech suite

The new-generation VinFast VF 8 brings updated interior styling and a larger infotainment display

Stepping inside reveals minimalist interiors with smooth textures and soft-touch materials. The dashboard is fitted with a 12.9-inch floating infotainment display, while the driver is treated to a digital cluster behind the steering wheel, as well as a gear selector on the steering column. The VF8 further features dual-zone climate control with air ionisation and a Combi 1.0 filter, a driver’s seat with six-way power adjustment and memory functions, reclining rear seats that fold in a 60:40 split and an 8-speaker audio system with a virtual assistant.

VinFast VF8: Battery and range

The VinFast VF8 employs a 170 kW front-mounted electric motor that churns out 330 Nm of torque, offering Eco, Normal and Sport modes. Power comes from a 60.13 kWh battery pack that can deliver a claimed single-charge range of up to 500 km on the NEDC cycle, while fast charging from 10 per cent to 70 per cent takes under 30 minutes.

VinFast VF8: Safety suite

The VF8 also gets new ADAS features such as Highway Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Warning and a 360-degree camera.

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VinFast VF8: Price and positioning

If the VinFast VF8 is launched in India, it will be slotted above the VF7 in the company’s lineup on our shores, competing with the likes of the Tata Harrier EV and the Mahindra XEV 9e. In Vietnam, the electric SUV is listed at VND 999 million, which translates to ₹36.5 lakh at current exchange rates.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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