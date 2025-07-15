VinFast VF7 and VF6 bookings open, launch to happen in August

VinFast India has started accepting bookings for the VF7 and VF6 electric SUVs. Interested customers can visit the brand's official website, vinfastauto.in and pay a token amount of ₹ 21 ,000 for booking the vehicle. This amount is fully refundable. The launch of the VF7 and VF6 is slated to happen in August.

Both vehicles will be assembled locally at VinFast's upcoming factory which is located in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. . The VinFast VF6 will be the more massy offering, taking on the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, and the like. On the other hand, the VinFast VF7 will be the more premium offering, taking on the Mahindra XEV 9e, BYD Atto 3, and more.

VinFast VF6 and VF7: Specifications Overview

The VinFast VF6 is offered in two variants. The Eco version produces 178 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, with a WLTP-certified driving range of up to 399 km. The Plus variant delivers a higher output of 204 bhp and 310 Nm, and offers a slightly lower range of 381 km, powered by a 59.6 kWh battery pack.

The larger VF7 comes equipped with a 75.3 kWh battery. In the Eco trim, it delivers 204 bhp and 310 Nm, with an estimated range of 450 km. The Plus version features a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup, generating 354 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. Despite its enhanced performance, this variant offers a slightly reduced range of 431 km.

VinFast has signed agreements with 13 dealer partners to establish 32 dealerships across 27 cities. The first phase of dealership openings will focus on major metropolitan areas and emerging EV hubs such as Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Cochin, Bhubaneswar, Trivandrum, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Surat, Calicut, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Shimla, Agra, Jhansi, Gwalior, Vapi, Vadodara, and Goa.

The company has revealed new alliances with RoadGrid, myTVS, and Global Assure to develop a dependable, countrywide charging and after-sales service ecosystem. These partnerships aim to provide real-time access to charging stations, AI-powered diagnostics, and unified digital platforms to support VinFast’s rapidly expanding customer base and EV infrastructure.

Demonstrating its focus on sustainability, VinFast has also joined hands with BatX Energies — an Indian clean-tech firm known for its expertise in battery recycling, recovery of rare metals, and repurposing of end-of-life batteries.

Speaking on the Pre-Booking announcement, Mr. Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, said: “We are deeply encouraged by the overwhelming support from Indian consumers at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. It reaffirmed the country’s readiness and enthusiasm for sustainable mobility solutions. The VF 6 and VF 7 represent our vision of bringing world-class EVs tailored to local needs, and we’re confident that Indian customers will find these models not only competitive, but truly inspiring."

