VinFast VF6 & VF7 pre-bookings commence on July 15, to begin India operations with 32 dealerships

Vinfast Auto India has announced it will officially begin accepting pre-bookings for the VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs from July 15, 2025. The Vietnamese automaker is preparing its arrival in the Indian market and has signed dealer partner agreements with 13 dealer groups. The electric vehicle manufacturer will commence operations in India with 32 dealerships across 27 cities nationwide, and will set up a 3S (sales, service & spares) network.

VinFast will begin accepting pre-bookings for the VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs from next week onwards, and will kick-start its India operations with 32 dealerships.

VinFast Dealership Network

VinFast’s initial dealerships will be located in major cities including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Cochin, Bhubaneshwar, Trivandrum, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Surat, Calicut, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Shimla, Agra, Jhansi, Gwalior, Vapi, Baroda and Goa. The company says these cities have been selected based on the growing EV adoption and infrastructure readiness. The automaker plans to expand its network to 35 outlets by the end of the 2025 calendar year.

Also Read : VinFast VF7 First Drive Impressions: Can this XEV 9e rival disrupt the segment?

The VinFast VF7 will be the brand's flagship offering with a dual motor setup, producing 349 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque

Speaking about the dealer infrastructure, Pham Sanh Chau, CEO, VinFast Asia, said, “We are pleased to partner with India’s most respected Dealer Partner Groups as part of our comprehensive strategy to establish a wide-reach, high-quality retail and service network. This partnership reinforces our focus on delivering an elevated EV experience backed by reliability, customer trust, and service excellence. As we prepare to bring our electric SUVs to Indian roads, we are focused on ensuring that customers across key cities have seamless access to VinFast’s world-class products and support infrastructure."

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: