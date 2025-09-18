Vinfast VF6 caught your attention? Here's what each of the variants has to offer

VinFast is trying to make a bold statement with the VF6 in India. The Vietnamese EV maker has priced it aggressively and packaged it smartly, offering features that are usually seen in higher segments. Bookings began in July 2025, and the compact electric SUV is being offered in two primary trims - Earth and Wind, with a further upgrade called Wind Infinity. For buyers, that means choice, but also confusion. Which variant makes sense for your needs? Let’s break it down.

The Vinfast VF6 is being offered in two primary trims - Earth and Wind, with a further upgrade called Wind Infinity.

Vinfast VF6: Specs

The VF6 comes with a single 59.6 kWh battery pack and a front-wheel-drive motor setup. Interestingly, while the architecture remains the same across variants, the motor is tuned differently depending on the trim, which means some get more power than others. Claimed range is in the ballpark of 463 km to 468 km on the ARAI cycle, a competitive number for its size and price bracket. Essentially, whichever variant you pick, you get the same backbone: a large battery, usable real-world range, and a refined motor. The real differences come in design touches, creature comforts and the level of tech on offer.

Also Read : Vinfast VF6 vs MG Windsor EV: Which electric SUV will you pick

Vinfast VF6: Earth

Priced at ₹16.49 lakh, on the outside, the Vinfast VF6 Earth gets auto LED projector headlamps, sleek DRLs and LED tail-lamps, topped off with a shark-fin antenna. The design is complemented by 17-inch silver alloys and a subtle chrome beltline that lends a bit of sparkle.

Step inside, and the Earth feels well thought out. The cabin wears an all-black theme with fabric upholstery, while the flat-bottom steering wheel is leather-wrapped to add some premium feel. The driver’s seat is six-way power adjustable, and the air-conditioning, automatic and single zone, comes with rear vents and a cabin filter. Tech-wise, a 12.9-inch touchscreen dominates the dashboard with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, paired to a six-speaker sound system. Keyless entry, push-button start and a Type-A USB port front and rear make everyday life easier.

Safety, too, is comprehensive. Seven airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, traction control, ISOFIX mounts, a 360-degree camera and even rain-sensing wipers are all part of the package. For many buyers, Earth is already more than enough.

Vinfast VF6: Wind

The Wind variant builds on this base with upgrades that make the VF6 feel more luxurious. The Wind variant starts at ₹17.79 lakh. The 17-inch alloys are replaced with stylish 18-inch machine-finished wheels, roof rails add presence, and the ORVMs now get heating functions. Inside, the cabin switches to a dual-tone black and brown finish with leatherette upholstery, and the front seats are ventilated, something you’ll appreciate on a hot Indian summer day.

There’s more comfort on tap too: the driver’s seat gets eight-way power adjustment, and you also get a heads-up display to reduce distractions while driving. Dual-zone climate control with a PM1.0 filter and an in-built air purifier further underline the premium positioning. The audio system is upgraded to eight speakers, while safety tech takes a big leap with Level-2 ADAS. This includes adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, rear cross-traffic alert and forward collision warning, features that push the VF6 into a higher league.

Vinfast VF6: Wind Infinity

The big differentiator for the Wind Infinity over the Wind variant is the panoramic glass roof, which floods the cabin with light and lends it a much airier, premium vibe. Priced at ₹18.29 lakh, otherwise, the Wind Infinity carries forward everything from the Wind.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: