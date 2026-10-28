VinFast VF5 facelift design patent filed in India

Vietnamese electric automaker VinFast has filed a design patent for the VF5 electric SUV in India. The patented model is different from the current model being sold in the global markets and features several exterior changes planned for the updated model, including revised headlamps, a redesigned bonnet, updated LED taillights, and new bumpers, among others. Additionally, the latest patent filing, along with previous sightings of the electric SUV testing on Indian roads, suggests that a launch could be on the cards. Recently, the facelifted VF5 was spotted testing without camouflage in Vietnam in September 2026.

VinFast has patented the VF5 facelift in India, revealing updated styling and revised lighting. Expected to cost ₹ 10–12 lakh, the electric SUV could rival Tata and Mahindra EVs

VinFast VF5 Design Patent in India: Global Model vs Facelift

The design patent reveals notable changes to the front fascia of the VF5. The headlamps look slimmer and have been placed lower than those on the current global-spec model. In addition, the thick black elements in the current version beneath the headlights have also been narrowed and blend into the black lower section of the bumper.

The side profile remains relatively unchanged, although the alloy wheel design appears to have been revised. The remaining design elements along the sides appear similar to those of the existing model. At the rear, the updated VF5 is expected to feature chunkier connected LED taillights. The Vietnam-spec test vehicle also features VinFast lettering in the centre of the tailgate, with the VF5 badge positioned towards the right.

VinFast VF5 facelift: Expected Price, Battery Pack and Range

The VF5 is offered with different battery and motor configurations across international markets. In Indonesia, the electric SUV gets a 29.6 kWh battery pack paired with a front-mounted electric motor producing around 90 hp and 135 Nm of torque, with a claimed range of 268 km.

The VF5, in other markets, is available with a 37.23 kWh battery pack, which continues to produce 135 Nm, but with an increased power output of 136 hp, 46 hp more compared to the Indonesia model. Not only that, but it also boasts a higher claimed range of 326km. The battery pack and powertrain specifications for the India-spec model are yet to be confirmed.

The VinFast VF5 is expected to be priced in the ₹10 lakh to ₹12 lakh range, if launched in India. It would compete against the Tata Punch EV, Tata Nexon EV, and Mahindra XUV 3XO EV. VinFast is yet to confirm the VF5's launch timeline, powertrain specifications or pricing for India.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: