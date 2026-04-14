VinFast VF MPV7 launching tomorrow: expected price, features, battery pack

Vietnamese automaker VinFast is set to launch its third product, the VF MPV 7 in the Indian market tomorrow. The electric MPV from the brand is set to enter a crowded market with rivals including Toyota Innova Hycross , BYD eMax7, Kia Carens Clavis EV , and Maruti Suzuki Invicto , among others. The company has opened bookings for the three-row seven-seater electric MPV in the country. It is expected to be launched at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹30 lakh.

VinFast launches the VF MPV 7 in India tomorrow. The seven-seater electric MPV is expected to be powered by a 60.13 kWh battery, 198 bhp, and minimalist interior, competing against rivals like the Toyota Innova.

VinFast VF MPV 7: Design

The design of the electric MPV is signature to the VinFast brand. The VF MPV 7 features sleek LED DRLs in the front of the car with headlamps and cornering lamps vertically stacked on top of each other on the far ends of the bumper. In addition to that, the car gets a blacked-out lower grille along with a lower lip of the MPV. The rear section of the MPV gets connected LED taillamps with the ‘VF MPV 7’ badging on the tailgate.

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The VinFast VF MPV 7 measures 4,740 mm in length and 1,872 mm in width, while the height is expected to be approximately 1,734 mm. In addition to that, the VF MPV 7 is expected to sit on 19-inch alloy wheels.

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VinFast VF MPV 7: Interior

The interior of the VF MPV 7 are similar to what the VF6 and VF7 offer. The VF MPV 7 boasts a small steering wheel with a floating digital infotainment system. The MPV does miss out on an instrument cluster. Interestingly, the drive selector of the electric MPV is placed on the steering column. Additionally, the interior is extremely minimalistic in nature, with the only physical buttons in the MPV being power windows and steering-mounted controls.

AC controls have been tucked away in the infotainment system, which might be cumbersome for drivers adjusting the AC on the move. The seating layout of 2-3-2 is similar to the MPVs available in the Indian market.

VinFast VF MPV 7: Battery Pack and Power

The VinFast VF MPV 7 will be powered by a 60.13 kWh battery pack, powering an electric motor producing 198.25 bhp and 280 Nm of torque, sending the power to the front wheels. The electric MPV supports 11 kW AC charging along with 80 kW DC charging, with the latter allowing the e MPV to charge from 10 to 70 per cent in approximately 30 minutes.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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