VinFast VF MPV 7 Vs Kia Carens EV Vs BYD eMAX 7: Price Comparison

The three-row electric MPV space is growing broader with new entrants and established players offering varied approaches to range, performance, and pricing. The VinFast VF MPV 7 enters as a single-variant offering with a strong focus on range, while the Kia Carens Clavis EV brings a wide variant spread across two battery options. At the higher end, the BYD eMax 7 positions itself as a more premium alternative with larger battery packs and higher output figures. Here’s how these three stack up:

VinFast VF MPV 7:

The VinFast VF MPV 7, at first glance, looks quite impactful with its overall presence and dimensions.



The VinFast VF MPV 7 is offered at ₹24.49 lakh (ex-showroom) in a single configuration. It uses a 60.13 kWh battery pack paired with a front-mounted permanent magnet synchronous motor that produces around 201 bhp and 280 Nm. The company claims an ARAI-certified range of approximately 517 km, placing it among the longer-range offerings in this comparison.

In terms of performance, VinFast claims the MPV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in under 10 seconds. Charging capabilities include a 10 to 70 per cent top-up in about 30 minutes.

VinFast VF MPV 7: Price table (ex-showroom)

Variant Price Single variant ₹24.49 lakh

Kia Carens EV:

Kia Carens Clavis EV is based on the Carens Clavis that is powered by an internal combustion engine.

The Kia Carens EV adopts a broader strategy, offering multiple trims across two battery pack options. Prices range from ₹17.99 lakh to ₹24.99 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most accessible option here while also stretching close to the VF MPV 7 at the top end.

The standard range variants use a 42 kWh battery with a claimed range of 404 km, while the extended range versions get a larger 51.4 kWh battery delivering up to 490 km. Power outputs vary between 99 kW and 126 kW, with torque figures going up to 255 Nm. Fast charging is rated at around 39 minutes for a 10 to 80 per cent charge under suitable conditions.

This wide spread allows the Carens EV to cater to both budget-conscious buyers and those seeking higher range, effectively covering a broader portion of the segment.

Kia Carens EV: Price table (ex-showroom)

Variant Price HTK+ 7 ₹17.99 lakh HTX (E) 7 ₹19.99 lakh HTX 7 ₹20.49 lakh HTX (E) 7 ER ₹21.99 lakh HTX 7 ER ₹22.49 lakh GTX 6 ER ₹22.99 lakh HTX+ 7 ER ₹24.49 lakh GTX+ 6 ER ₹24.99 lakh X-Line 7 ER ₹24.99 lakh

BYD eMax 7:

The eMax 7 comes in two seating options- a 6-seater and a 7-seater layout. The new model gets improved features, design and mechanically too over the previous generation model.

The BYD eMax 7 sits at the premium end of this segment, with prices ranging from ₹26.90 lakh to ₹29.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered with two battery pack options and both six- and seven-seat configurations.

The lower variants use a 55.4 kWh battery delivering a claimed 420 km range (NEDC), while higher trims get a 71.8 kWh battery with a claimed 530 km range. Power output stands at 161 bhp for the smaller battery and 201 bhp for the larger one, with torque rated at 310 Nm across variants. The eMax 7 also posts a 0–100 kmph time of around 8.6 seconds for the higher-spec version.

With its larger battery pack, higher output, and premium positioning, the eMax 7 is clearly aimed at buyers prioritising range and performance over entry-level pricing.

Also Read : Leapmotor B10 SUV design patented in India; Possible launch under Stellantis?

BYD eMax 7: Price table (ex-showroom)

Variant Seating Battery Range Price Premium 6-seater 55.4 kWh 420 km ₹26.90 lakh Superior 6-seater 71.8 kWh 530 km ₹29.30 lakh Premium 7-seater 55.4 kWh 420 km ₹27.50 lakh Superior 7-seater 71.8 kWh 530 km ₹29.90 lakh

In terms of positioning, VinFast has a simplified strategy by offering a single, relatively high-capacity battery with strong range and performance figures, placing it squarely in the middle of the segment.

Kia spreads the Carens EV across a wide price bracket, starting significantly lower and offering two battery pack options, making it the most versatile model that can keep up with varying needs.

BYD, on the other hand, pushes the eMax 7 into a more premium bracket, with larger battery packs, higher output figures, and correspondingly higher pricing, clearly targeting buyers prioritising range and outright performance within the electric MPV space.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: