Vinfast VF MPV 7 price slashed by over 4 lakh

Over six months after launching the VinFast VF MPV 7 in India, the Vietnamese electric car manufacturer has slashed the price of the electric people mover. VinFast has slashed the price of the VF MPV 7 to ₹20.39 lakh (ex-showroom), from ₹24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This means the seven-seater electric MPV has become cheaper by ₹4.1 lakh. However, despite the price cut, equipment and mechanical specifications remain unchanged.

The VinFast VF MPV 7 comes with a higher price compared to its three-row electric rivals. However, with the price cut, the MPV has become more affordable. The VinFast VF MPV 7 is sold in India in a single, fully loaded variant. The MPV undercuts the top-spec trims of its rivals by up to ₹9.76 lakh.

Interestingly, the price cut for the VinFast VF MPV 7 comes at a time when the electric vehicles in India are witnessing a significant and steady rise in demand and sales. However, at the same time, the VinFast VF MPV 7 has seen a slow sales performance since its launch in India. Also, another interesting fact is that the price cut for the electric MPV comes during the festive season, a key time for the automakers to see peak consumer activity. With this price cut, VinFast is expecting to see a sales surge for the VF MPV 7.

Powering the VinFast VF MPV 7 is a 60.13 kWh battery pack, which is paired with a front axle-mounted electric motor. The electric powertrain churns out 201 bhp of peak power and 280 Nm of maximum torque. It is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in less than nine seconds and can reach a top speed of 140 kmph. The VF MPV 7 promises a range of 517 km on a single charge, while it supports AC and DC charging speeds of 6.9 kW and 80 kW, respectively.

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