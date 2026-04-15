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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Vinfast Vf Mpv 7 Buyback And Warranty Details Explained

VinFast VF MPV 7 buyback and warranty details explained

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 15 Apr 2026, 16:20 pm
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VinFast VF MPV 7 is the third electric car from the Vietnamese automaker in India, as well as its first MPV.

The VinFast VF MPV 7, at first glance, looks quite impactful with its overall presence and dimensions.
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VinFast VF MPV 7
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VinFast has launched the VinFast VF MPV 7 in India, the Vietnamese automobile manufacturer's third EV in India, and the first MPV in the country. Launched at 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the VF MPV 7 comes in a single fully-loaded variant. The three-row, seven-seater electric MPV challenges rivals like Kia Carens Clavis EV, BYD eMax 7, and the Mahindra XEV 9S.

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VinFast had already opened bookings for the VF MPV 7 a few weeks back at a token amount of 21,000. Now, while announcing the price of the electric MPV, the auto major has announced a host of other elements of the ownership package, which include free charging, buyback scheme, extended warranty, etc.

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If you are planning to buy the VinFast VF MPV 7, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key numbers related to buyback and warranty.

VinFast VF MPV 7: Free charging, buyback, warranty details

The owners of VinFast VF MPV 7 will be eligible for free charging at the company's V-Green EV charging stations until March 31, 2029. The automaker has stated that it is working on setting up a robust V-Green EV charging network to support the customers of the VF MPV 7 and other electric vehicles of the company.

VinFast is also offering an exchange bonus of 2 lakh for customers who will be trading in their internal combustion engine-powered vehicles for the VF MPV 7.

VinFast VF MPV 7: Key facts for buyers
Free chargingTill March 31, 2029
Exchange bonus 2 lakh for buyers exchanging ICE cars
Buyback value75% of original ex-showroom price after 2 years
Warranty
  • 3 years of labour-free maintenance
  • 7-years of vehicle warranty
  • 7-years on the paint
  • 7-years of roadside assistance (RSA)
  • 5-years on suspension
  • 10-years on battery pack

The electric vehicle manufacturer is additionally assuring a 75% buyback value for the electric MPV. The buyback value of the VF MPV 7 claims to be calculated based on the EV's original ex-showroom price. This program, part of the company's ‘Value Assured’ initiative, promises to repurchase the electric vehicle at 75% of its original ex-showroom price after two years of ownership.

As part of the ‘Value Assured’ package, the VinFast VF MPV 7 customers will receive 3 years of labour-free maintenance for the car, a 7-year vehicle warranty, 7-year warranty for the paint, 7-year roadside assistance, 5-year warranty on the suspension setup and a 10-year warranty for the battery pack.

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First Published Date: 15 Apr 2026, 16:20 pm IST
TAGS: VinFast VF MPV 7 VinFast VF MPV 7
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