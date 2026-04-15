VinFast VF MPV 7 buyback and warranty details explained

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VinFast has launched the VinFast VF MPV 7 in India, the Vietnamese automobile manufacturer's third EV in India, and the first MPV in the country. Launched at ₹24.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the VF MPV 7 comes in a single fully-loaded variant. The three-row, seven-seater electric MPV challenges rivals like Kia Carens Clavis EV, BYD eMax 7, and the Mahindra XEV 9S.
VinFast had already opened bookings for the VF MPV 7 a few weeks back at a token amount of ₹21,000. Now, while announcing the price of the electric MPV, the auto major has announced a host of other elements of the ownership package, which include free charging, buyback scheme, extended warranty, etc.
If you are planning to buy the VinFast VF MPV 7, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key numbers related to buyback and warranty.
The owners of VinFast VF MPV 7 will be eligible for free charging at the company's V-Green EV charging stations until March 31, 2029. The automaker has stated that it is working on setting up a robust V-Green EV charging network to support the customers of the VF MPV 7 and other electric vehicles of the company.
VinFast is also offering an exchange bonus of ₹2 lakh for customers who will be trading in their internal combustion engine-powered vehicles for the VF MPV 7.
|VinFast VF MPV 7: Key facts for buyers
|Free charging
|Till March 31, 2029
|Exchange bonus
|₹2 lakh for buyers exchanging ICE cars
|Buyback value
|75% of original ex-showroom price after 2 years
|Warranty
The electric vehicle manufacturer is additionally assuring a 75% buyback value for the electric MPV. The buyback value of the VF MPV 7 claims to be calculated based on the EV's original ex-showroom price. This program, part of the company's ‘Value Assured’ initiative, promises to repurchase the electric vehicle at 75% of its original ex-showroom price after two years of ownership.
As part of the ‘Value Assured’ package, the VinFast VF MPV 7 customers will receive 3 years of labour-free maintenance for the car, a 7-year vehicle warranty, 7-year warranty for the paint, 7-year roadside assistance, 5-year warranty on the suspension setup and a 10-year warranty for the battery pack.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.