VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 vs rivals: How do the Vietnamese EV SUVs fare against rivals?

Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast is set to enter the Indian market ahead of the festive season with its first two offerings — the VF 6 and VF 7. Positioned as premium electric SUVs, these models aim to take on homegrown contenders like the Mahindra BE 6 , Mahindra XEV 9e, Tata Curvv EV and Tata Harrier EV . With competitive specifications, modern technology, and a localisation strategy in the works, VinFast is gearing up to enter one of the fastest-growing EV markets in the world.

VinFast also teased future models like the VF 3, VF e34, VF 8, and VF 9 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, showing its ambitions beyond just two SUVs. However, it’s the VF 6 and VF 7 that will define the company’s reputation in India. If VinFast can deliver on range, features, and pricing while rapidly expanding its after-sales support and manufacturing footprint, it could become a strong contender in India’s rapidly expanding EV segment.

VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 vs rivals: Powertrain and battery

VinFast’s VF 6 and VF 7 are equipped with battery packs of 59.6 kWh and 70.8 kWh, respectively. The VF 6’s motor produces 201 bhp, while the VF 7 delivers a significantly more powerful 349 bhp. Although their official driving ranges haven’t been disclosed yet, the power figures suggest a performance-oriented focus, especially in the VF 7.

By comparison, Mahindra’s BE 6 and XEV 9e come with 59-kWh and 79-kWh battery options, delivering up to 281 bhp and offering a range exceeding 600 km on the larger pack. The Tata Curvv EV offers 45-kWh and 55-kWh batteries, with motors producing 147 bhp and 165 bhp. The Harrier EV comes with 65-kWh and 75-kWh options, promising stronger performance, but its exact power and range figures are yet to be confirmed.

In terms of outright power, the VF 7 leads the pack, even outmuscling the larger Mahindra EVs. However, VinFast still needs to match or exceed the claimed 600 km range offered by Mahindra to win over range-conscious buyers.

VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 vs rivals: Features and tech

The Plus variants of both the VF 6 and VF 7 come with a 12.9-inch infotainment screen, heads-up display, and OTA (over-the-air) updates — matching or even exceeding what’s offered by rivals.

Inside, the design focuses on a dual-tone, aircraft cockpit-inspired cabin, and offers panoramic sunroof or full-glass roof options, depending on the variant. In terms of safety, VinFast is going all-in. Both SUVs offer seven airbags, Level 2 ADAS, electronic stability control, blind spot warning, and lane departure warning.

This places them on par with or ahead of competitors like the Curvv EV and Harrier EV, both of which are still in the process of confirming the level of ADAS features they will offer.

VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 vs rivals: Price expectations

Although VinFast hasn’t yet revealed prices, its localisation plans indicate a strategic effort to remain competitive. The Mahindra BE 6 is priced between ₹18.9 and ₹26.9 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Mahindra XEV 9e ranges from ₹21.9 to ₹30.5 lakh. The Tata Curvv EV is priced between ₹17.49 and ₹21.99 lakh, and the Harrier EV starts at ₹21.49 lakh.

Given its premium positioning and powerful specs, the VF 6 is expected to be priced around ₹22 to 25 lakh, and the VF 7 closer to ₹28 to 32 lakh, depending on the variant and local production status.

VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 vs rivals: Localisation and service strategy

VinFast is not just aiming to sell EVs; the company is developing a local manufacturing plant in India, which is aided by government support. It is also setting up a wide retail and service network across tier-1 and tier-2 cities. In addition, VinFast is planning an omnichannel approach that blends physical showrooms with a digital-first experience for bookings, service, and customer support.

