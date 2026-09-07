VinFast to soon enter E2W market in India; Begins hunt for dealer partners

Vietnamese electric automaker VinFast is set to enter the electric two-wheeler market in India as it begins its hunt for dealer partners. The company recently shared a post on Instagram, inviting existing dealers to collaborate with the company as dealer partners. The post stated that the last date to apply would be September 15, 2026.

The company forayed into the electric four-wheeler market last year as it continues to expand its presence in the country. Not only that, but the company has introduced three electric cars and ventured into electric vehicle taxi and rental services.

VinFast is preparing to broaden its portfolio further by entering India’s electric two-wheeler segment. This is the second dealership drive announced by VinFast in India. The company had earlier invited applications from potential dealers, with the first phase closing on July 15. With dealership applications now open, VinFast could potentially enter India’s electric scooter market towards the end of this year or in early 2027.

VinFast Electric Two-Wheelers: Potential Portfolio

According to the design patents filed in India, VinFast could introduce three electric scooters in India. While the company has not officially confirmed the models, the scooter silhouette featured in its recent dealership poster appears similar to the Feliz sold in international markets. The company has also filed a design patent for the updated Viper scooter, while the entry-level Evo could also be considered for India. The company has filed the design patent for the Rasad electric maxi-scooter concept as well as for an electric motorcycle based on the Sulad concept.

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The VinFast Evo is positioned as an affordable electric scooter and features 12-inch wheels, a 2.4kWh battery and a hub-mounted electric motor. Weighing around 110 kg, the scooter is priced at approximately VND 22.8 million in Vietnam, approximately ₹81,204 when converted to Indian currency. If introduced in India, it could compete with models such as the TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak and Ather Rizta.

The Feliz is larger and features 14-inch wheels, a 3 kWh battery and a claimed riding range of around 150km. Based on its international pricing, it could be positioned at approximately ₹95,000 in India. The third possibility is the Viper, which sits higher in the lineup and features a sportier interpretation of the large-wheel scooter design. Its international version is offered with either a 1.5 kWh battery or a 3 kWh setup comprising two 1.5 kWh units. The smaller battery provides a claimed range of 82 km, while the larger pack offers up to 145 km. Depending on the configuration, the scooter can reportedly achieve speeds between 70 kmph and 90 kmph.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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