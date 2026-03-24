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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Vinfast Signs Mou With Csb Bank To Offer Ev Financing Solutions

VinFast partners with CSB Bank for EV financing in India

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 Mar 2026, 12:01 pm
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  • VinFast India has partnered with CSB Bank to offer EV financing solutions for customers and dealers

Mr. Tapan Ghosh (left), CEO of VinFast India, and Mr. Narendra Dixit, Head of Retail Banking at CSB Bank, at the signing ceremony
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VinFast India has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CSB Bank to offer EV financing solutions for its dealer network and prospective customers in the country.

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The agreement will cover both retail and inventory financing, aimed at supporting the rollout of VinFast’s electric SUVs, the VF 6 and VF 7, in the Indian market. The MoU was signed by VinFast India CEO Tapan Ghosh and CSB Bank’s head of retail banking Narendra Dixit.

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Under the partnership, customers will have access to financing options, including up to 100 per cent on-road funding, attractive interest rates, alongside flexible repayment plans and seamless loan approval. Loan processing and disbursement will be integrated across VinFast dealerships, with CSB Bank representatives expected to provide on-site support.

The tie-up will also extend to dealer-side financing solutions, with CSB Bank supporting inventory funding for VinFast’s retail network. The bank’s national presence is expected to help the carmaker expand access to credit solutions across multiple regions.

Also Read : VinFast launches Trade Gas for Electric discounts across four markets

VinFast gears up India expansion

The VinFast VF7 and VF6 are the brand's first models for India

VinFast has been working on establishing its presence in India, including setting up an assembly facility in Tamil Nadu and expanding its retail and after-sales network. The company has launched the VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs on our shores, both of which have received 5-star ratings in Bharat NCAP crash tests.

The financing partnership is part of VinFast’s broader strategy to address affordability and access as it prepares to expand its footprint within the Indian EV market.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 24 Mar 2026, 12:01 pm IST
TAGS: electric cars electric vehicles evs vinfast vf 6 vf
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