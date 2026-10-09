VinFast signs LOIs with over 50 dealers for its EV two-wheeler network in India

VinFast is preparing to establish its first dedicated electric motorcycle distribution network in India, with plans for more than 50 showrooms across 34 cities. The Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer has signed Letters of Intent (LOIs) with over 50 prospective dealer partners spanning 15 states and territories, marking a new stage in its expansion into the country's two-wheeler market.

Dealership network to cover 15 states and territories

The proposed outlets will extend VinFast's reach across northern, central, western, southern and eastern India. The planned network includes Delhi NCR, Rajasthan and Punjab in the north; Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh in central India; and Maharashtra and Gujarat in the west.

In southern India, the company has identified Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. West Bengal and Odisha will form part of its eastern India footprint.

Charging and after-sales support planned

Anurag Saxena, CEO of VinFast India E-Scooters, said, “Partnering with more than 50 dealer partners across 15 states and territories and 34 cities marks the beginning of our journey to bring VinFast e-motorcycles across India."

“Alongside, we are also building charging infrastructure and strengthening after-sales services to ensure that customers across these locations receive the support they need throughout their ownership journey," he added.

The LOI signing ceremony was held at VinFast's manufacturing complex in Hai Phong, Vietnam, during a visit by the Indian dealer partners. Their programme included an opportunity to observe the company's production facilities and manufacturing standards, as well as its electric two-wheeler operations in the Vietnamese market. According to VinFast, these visits strengthened the partners' interest in expanding its retail presence in India.

Vo Thi Cam Tu, Managing Director of VinFast E-Scooters Overseas Market, said, “As we expand our presence across markets worldwide, India stands out for its scale, its growing demand for electric mobility, and the opportunity it offers to redefine mobility. This LOI signing demonstrates our long-term commitment to India, as well as our expectations and confidence in the vast scale and potential of the market."

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