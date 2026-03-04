VinFast sets up three-tier brand structure, introduces Lac Hong 800S and 900S

VinFast has reorganised its automotive operations into three distinct brand lines and introduced two new ultra-luxury models under its Lac Hong marque: the Lac Hong 800S and Lac Hong 900S.

A three-brand structure for VinFast

The new structure divides VinFast’s portfolio into three clearly defined segments. At the top sits Lac Hong, positioned as the company’s ultra-luxury range. The lineup currently includes the 900 LX, along with the newly unveiled 800S and 900S models.

The VF brand continues to represent VinFast’s mass-market passenger electric vehicles. This range spans multiple segments, from the compact VF 3 through to the larger VF 9. It also includes models such as the seven-seat VF MPV 7.

Alongside these, the company operates the Green brand, which focuses on commercial and service mobility. Vehicles in this line include the Limo Green, Herio Green, Nerio Green and Minio Green models.

VinFast Lac Hong 900S

Two new additions to the Lac Hong line

With the introduction of the 800S and 900S, VinFast has expanded its Lac Hong portfolio, which also includes the 900 LX introduced in 2025, including an armoured variant.

The two new models share a common design language and incorporate several elements inspired by Vietnamese cultural motifs. The grille uses vertical slats referencing bamboo, while the wing-shaped emblem draws from the Lac bird. Decorative patterns inspired by the Dong Son bronze drum and terraced rice fields appear across both exterior and interior details. The Lac Hong wordmark is finished in a gold-plated alloy.

Inside, the cabins feature materials such as Nappa leather, wood trims and gold-plated accents. Both vehicles also offer features including zero-gravity rear seats, power-assisted doors and premium in-car entertainment systems. The 900S adds a privacy partition between the front and rear compartments, a starlight headliner, a projection-based entertainment system and a foldable workstation for rear passengers.

Launch timelines

Both models are equipped with a fully active suspension system and can be configured with a tri-motor setup consisting of one motor at the front and two at the rear, producing up to 460 kW. VinFast plans to launch the Lac Hong 800S and 900S commercially in 2027.

