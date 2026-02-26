VinFast rolls out ICE-to-EV exchange programme in India with VF 6 and VF 7

VinFast has introduced an ICE-to-EV exchange programme in India as part of its effort to grow its presence in the country’s electric vehicle market.

The company, which has set up local assembly operations in Tamil Nadu, is offering customers the option to trade in their existing petrol or diesel vehicles for a new VF 6 or VF 7 electric SUV. The scheme includes exchange bonuses and finance options through partner banks, aimed at reducing the upfront cost difference between internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and EVs.

VinFast began retail operations in India after confirming local assembly of the VF 6 and VF 7. With this exchange drive, the brand is targeting owners of ageing petrol cars who may be considering an upgrade.

Here’s how the exchange programme works

The VF 6 is equipped with a 59.6 kWh battery pack and offers a claimed range of up to 468 km under MIDC testing. It supports DC fast charging, with a 10 to 70 per cent charge achievable in around 25 minutes under suitable conditions. The larger VF 7 is offered with higher output variants and comes with a similar set of safety and connected features. Both SUVs have received five-star ratings under Bharat NCAP.

What you get with the VF 6 and VF 7

Alongside the exchange initiative, VinFast says it is expanding its support network. The company has signed agreements with dealer partners across multiple cities and is working with service providers to establish EV-focused workshops. Charging infrastructure is being developed in collaboration with V-Green and fuel retail partners, with fast chargers planned at select fuel stations and urban locations.

Backing it up with charging and service support

Ownership packages include a warranty of up to 10 years, complimentary maintenance offers and limited-period charging benefits, depending on the variant and location.

The exchange model mirrors similar initiatives the company has conducted in Vietnam, where on-site trade-in events were used to increase EV adoption.

With the new programme, VinFast is positioning the VF 6 and VF 7 as direct replacements for conventional compact and mid-size SUVs, while attempting to make the shift to electric mobility more financially accessible for existing car owners.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: