VinFast patents new electric scooter and motorcycle in India

VinFast has filed design patents for two electric two-wheelers in India, pointing to a possible expansion beyond its existing electric car portfolio. The applications cover a scooter resembling the Vento S and a sportier electric motorcycle. However, the filings do not confirm that either model will enter the Indian market.

Scooter patent resembles Vento S

One of the patented designs appears to draw heavily from the Vento S electric scooter, which VinFast displayed at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. An important feature visible in the drawings is the motor mounted alongside the rear wheel rather than being integrated into the wheel itself.

This differs from the rear hub-motor arrangement used in several of the manufacturer's other scooter designs. Such a configuration also involves a different layout for transmitting power to the wheel and packaging the rear suspension.

The Vento S already has a specification sheet in Vietnam that offers an indication of the potential product's capabilities. The scooter is equipped with a 3.5kWh lithium iron phosphate battery and an electric motor with a peak output of 5.2kW. VinFast has quoted a top speed of 89 kmph and a claimed maximum range of 160 km under favourable test conditions.

These figures apply to the Vietnamese version and should not be treated as specifications for an India-spec model. Actual range can also vary with riding conditions, including speed, traffic, terrain, weather and rider weight.

Electric motorcycle design also patented

The other application covers a more performance-focused electric motorcycle. The design features a large enclosure for the battery and motor, broad tyres and a sporty riding stance. Its overall appearance is reminiscent of VinFast's electric motorcycle concept platform, which has been linked to street-naked, cruiser and sports-bike body styles.

The motorcycle segment could present a different challenge for the manufacturer. Electric scooters have found a wider commuter audience, whereas performance-oriented electric motorcycles remain a comparatively small category.

India launch details remain unknown

VinFast has not disclosed whether these patented vehicles will be introduced in India. There is no confirmation of their India-specific specifications, pricing or launch timelines.

The Vietnamese manufacturer currently sells the VF6 and VF7 electric cars in India. Patenting the two two-wheelers suggests that it is exploring opportunities beyond passenger vehicles, although its immediate product plans for the Indian market remain unclear.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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