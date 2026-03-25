VinFast opens 50th showroom in India with new Bengaluru 3S facility

VinFast Auto India has opened a new 3S dealership in Bengaluru, taking its total retail network in the country to 50 outlets. The facility is located on Hosur Road in the Electronic City area and has been set up in partnership with PPS Motors LLP, led by Raaj Sekar.

The Bengaluru outlet has been built in line with VinFast’s global retail format and spans around 11,500 sq ft. It combines both showroom and service operations under one roof. The showroom area measures about 2,500 sq ft and is designed to handle customer interactions across sales and after-sales functions.

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With this expansion, VinFast continues to scale up its presence in India. The company has outlined plans to reach 75 dealerships by the end of 2026, covering more than 60 cities. The rollout will include both large urban centres and smaller markets.

Tapan Ghosh, CEO of VinFast India, said the company’s network growth reflects its ongoing push to strengthen its presence in the country. He added that the Bengaluru 3S facility is aimed at offering integrated sales, service and spare parts support at a single location.

Alongside retail expansion, VinFast is also working on a broader ecosystem in India. This includes manufacturing, charging infrastructure, after-sales services and battery-related initiatives, supported through partnerships with financial institutions and other stakeholders.

The company’s current product line-up in India includes the VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs, both of which have received 5-star Bharat NCAP safety ratings. VinFast is offering roadside assistance, three years of free maintenance and warranty coverage of up to 10 years or 200,000 km, depending on the model.

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