VinFast launches Value Assured Programme in India

VinFast India has launched a new Value Assured Programme offering a Residual Value Guarantee (RVG), aimed at addressing resale value concerns among electric vehicle buyers. The programme covers the brand’s electric SUV portfolio in India and includes company-backed buyback options and exchange benefits.

Under the RVG, customers are assured a resale value of up to 75 per cent of the vehicle’s original price, depending on tenure and usage conditions. VinFast is additionally offering structured buyback options between two and five years, alongside hassle-free assessment processes.

The programme also includes a 3 per cent loyalty benefit for customers upgrading to a VinFast model. For buyers switching from a petrol or diesel vehicle, the company is offering exchange support of up to ₹1.30 lakh.

VinFast VF6 and VF7 in India

In India, VinFast currently retails two electric SUVs — the VF6 and the VF7.

The VinFast VF6 is the mass-market offering from the brand taking on the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, as well as the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara

The VinFast VF6 is the smaller of the two models and is positioned in the compact electric SUV segment. Priced from ₹16.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the VF6 is offered with a 59.6 kWh battery pack delivering an ARAI-certified range of up to 468 km. Depending on the variant, power output stands at 174 bhp or 201 bhp, with torque figures of up to 310 Nm.

The VinFast VF7 is the brand's maiden product positioned in the premium midsize electric SUV segment

The larger VinFast VF7 is positioned as a midsize premium electric SUV and is priced from ₹20.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered with 59.6 kWh that enables a 438 km single-charge range, alongside a 70.8 kWh battery that ups the figure to 532 km The top-spec Sky trim features a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup producing 348.6 bhp and 500 Nm.

