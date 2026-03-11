HT Auto
VinFast launches Trade Gas for Electric discounts across four markets

VinFast launches Trade Gas for Electric discounts across four markets

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 11 Mar 2026, 09:50 am
  • Vingroup has introduced a ‘Trade Gas for Electric’ program offering extra discounts on VinFast EVs for customers switching from petrol vehicles, along with a temporary fare cut on its electric ride-hailing services.

Vinfast
Vinfast
With global fuel prices continuing to fluctuate, Vietnam’s Vingroup has introduced a new incentive programme aimed at encouraging customers to switch from petrol-powered vehicles to electric mobility. The initiative, called “Trade Gas for Electric", will be rolled out across Vietnam, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

As part of the programme, customers trading in older gasoline vehicles and moving to a VinFast electric model will receive additional discounts on top of existing offers in their respective markets. Buyers opting for VinFast electric cars will get an extra 3 per cent price reduction, while those choosing electric scooters will receive a 5 per cent discount.

The offer will be available across all four markets where VinFast is currently building its presence. The company says the idea is to make the shift to electric vehicles more accessible at a time when rising fuel costs are beginning to impact everyday mobility expenses.

Vingroup’s mobility arm, GSM Green and Smart Mobility Joint Stock Company, has also announced a temporary reduction in ride-hailing fares on its electric mobility platforms. Users of the Xanh SM service in Vietnam and Green SM in Indonesia will see fares reduced by 10 per cent between March 11 and March 31, 2026. The final fare reduction may vary slightly depending on the market.

According to VinFast, the programme is meant to ease the cost burden for customers while also encouraging a faster shift away from gasoline vehicles. The company said that the initiative could be extended if fuel price volatility continues in the coming months.

Duong Thi Thu Trang, Deputy CEO of Global Sales at VinFast, said the programme was introduced in response to the broader economic impact of geopolitical developments affecting fuel prices. She added that the move aligns with Vingroup’s push to expand electric mobility and reduce environmental impact.

The “Trade Gas for Electric" programme will run alongside VinFast’s existing incentives in each market, allowing customers to combine benefits when purchasing an electric vehicle.

First Published Date: 11 Mar 2026, 09:50 am IST

