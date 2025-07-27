VinFast opens first showroom in India, plans to set up 34 more by 2025 end

VinFast Auto India , the Indian subsidiary of the Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast, has announced the inauguration of its first showroom in the country. Located in Surat, Gujarat, the showroom has been launched ahead of the inauguration of the brand's first EV plant in the country. The showroom comes as the first of the 35 dealerships VinFast is planning to set up across 27 cities in India by the end of 2025.

The showroom is spread across 3,000 square feet and claims to offer immersive product experiences, seamless vehicle purchase journeys, and after-sales support. The showroom will showcase VinFast’s range of premium electric SUVs, including VF6 and VF7. Interestingly, the automaker has officially opened pre-bookings for both the premium electric SUVs in India on July 15. The carmaker is accepting bookings for the VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs, with a fully refundable booking amount of ₹21,000.

Watch: VinFast VF7 First Look Vietnamese e-SUV all set for India Launch

VinFast is currently in the process of setting up its first electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. Located at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, the upcoming plant will produce electric vehicles locally in India. As part of its India market entry, VinFast has formed strategic partnerships with companies like RoadGrid, myTVS, and Global Assure to establish a nationwide network for EV charging and after-sales services.

Speaking about the brand's first showroom inauguration, Pham Sanh Chau, CEO, VinFast Asia, said that the first VinFast showroom in Surat, Gujarat, is a symbol of the company's deep commitment to India. "We are excited to bring the VinFast experience closer to Indian consumers. With this dealership in Gujarat, we aim to offer not just electric vehicles, but a complete ownership journey built on quality, trust, and service excellence. With trusted partners like Chandan Car, we are building a future-ready EV ecosystem in the country. Their proven automotive expertise, combined with VinFast’s technology and vision, will help shape a premium EV experience for Indian customers," he added.

