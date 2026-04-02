VinFast evaluating VF9 for India; What to expect

VinFast is evaluating the introduction of its flagship electric SUV, the VF 9, for the Indian market. Positioned above the VF 7 , the VF 9 is essentially a larger, more premium offering with an added row of seating, targeting buyers looking for a full-size electric SUV with luxury and performance.

A bigger, more premium electric SUV

The VF 9 builds on the design and platform of the VF 7 but stretches the proportions to accommodate three rows. While the VF 7 is a five-seater, the VF 9 is offered in both six- and seven-seat configurations, making it a more family-focused SUV. The six-seater layout, in particular, adds a touch of exclusivity with optional lounge seats in the second row.

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Battery, range and performance

Powering the VF 9 is a large 123 kWh battery pack. VinFast claims a range of up to 531 km on a single charge for the Eco variant, while the Plus variant delivers a slightly lower claimed range of 468 km.

The SUV comes with a dual-motor setup as standard, offering all-wheel drive across the lineup. Combined output stands at 402 bhp and 620 Nm of torque. Despite its size, the VF 9 is claimed to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.6 seconds, with a top speed of 200 kmph.

Charging capabilities are also competitive, with the battery able to go from 10 per cent to 70 per cent in just 35 minutes using a DC fast charger.

The VF 9 gets a premium interior with a minimalist design.

Features and technology

Inside, the VF 9 focuses heavily on comfort and technology. Both the first and second rows get adjustable seats with heating and ventilation, while the optional lounge seats further enhance rear passenger comfort.

The dashboard is dominated by a large 15.6-inch infotainment display, which controls most vehicle functions. On the safety front, the SUV comes equipped with Level-2 ADAS, along with a wide array of driver assistance and safety systems.

India prospects

VinFast has already shown strong intent for the Indian market, and the VF 9 could serve as its halo product. With its large battery, strong performance figures, and premium feature set, it would likely target buyers looking at luxury electric SUVs.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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