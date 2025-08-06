VinFast confirms VF7 and VF6 variants for India ahead of festive season launch

VinFast, Vietnam’s ambitious electric vehicle manufacturer, is all set to make its India debut with two all-electric SUVs — the VF7 and VF6. With local production already underway at its newly established plant in Tamil Nadu, the brand has now revealed variant-specific details for both models, including interior themes and exterior colour options. The company has also opened pre-orders for Indian buyers ahead of the festive season launch at ₹ 21 ,000 for both the models.

The company has also opened pre-orders for Indian buyers ahead of the festive season launch at ₹ 21,000 for both the models.

VinFast VF7: Variants and specifications

The VF7, positioned as VinFast’s flagship model for India, will arrive in three distinct variants — Earth, Wind, and Sky. This is a step up from the international version, which is offered in only two trims globally. All three variants will be available in a choice of six exterior shades, namely: Jet Black, Desat Silver, Infinity Blanc, Crimson Red, Zenith Grey, and Urban Mint.

Interior colours will vary by variant. The Earth variant will get a monotone black cabin while the Wind and Sky variants will feature dual-tone Mocha Brown and Black cabin theme.

Although the complete equipment list hasn’t been detailed, the VF7 is expected to come with high-end features such as a 12.9-inch infotainment display, head-up display, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, eight-way powered driver seat, and dual-zone automatic climate control.

Powering the VF7 is a 70.8 kWh battery, available with either a single or dual motor layout, enabling front-wheel drive (FWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD). The top-spec AWD version delivers up to 354 PS and 500 Nm, with a claimed range of 496 km (NEDC) and 0–100 kmph in 5.8 seconds.

VinFast VF6: Variants and specifications

Following the VF7, the compact VF6 will be launched in two trims: Earth and Wind. Like the VF7, all six exterior colours will be available across variants, with similar interior themes applied.

It is equipped with a 59.6 kWh battery pack and a single front-mounted electric motor, producing up to 201 PS and 310 Nm. The VF6 has a claimed range of 470 km (NEDC) and will accelerate 0–100 kmph in 9 seconds, with an electronically restricted top speed of 175 kmph.

Safety and technology features will likely carry over from the VF7, including ADAS functionality, numerous airbags, and a 360-degree camera system.

VinFast VF7 and VF6: Expected price

The official prices are still under wraps, but the industry estimates that the VF7 may begin in the range of ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom) and slot itself right within the same bracket as other electric SUVs including Hyundai Ioniq 5, BMW iX1, and BYD Sealion 7.

The compact VF6 is expected to be priced at ₹25 lakh (ex-showroom) and could be a tough competitor to offerings such as the Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta EV, MG ZS EV, and the Mahindra BE 6.

