VinFast confirms launch plans for India with VF7 & VF6. Bookings open mid-June

Vietnamese carmaker VinFast announced its foray into the Indian market a while back and even showcased its entire range at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January. The automaker has now confirmed its launch plans for India, which will kick off later this year with the launch of its maiden offerings, the VF7 and VF6. Both electric SUVs have been designed and developed in Vietnam, but will be adapted for Indian conditions. The automaker has also confirmed that bookings for both offerings will begin mid-June this year.

Bookings for the VinFast VF7 and VF6 will begin from mid-June onwards with the launch slated around the festive season this year.

VinFast is all set to set up shop in India and is already in the process of finalising its plant in Tamil Nadu. The plant will be operational in the next few weeks and will have an initial capacity of 50,000 units per annum. The facility will locally assemble the VinFast VF7 and VF6, the brand’s maiden models for India.

The VinFast VF7 will be the brand's maiden product and will be positioned in the premium midsize electric SUV segment

VinFast VF7: What To Expect?

The VF7 is a premium SUV that will compete in the midsize electric SUV segment and is larger and more premium, too. The design language is in line with other VinFast models with the V-themed LED DRLs, split LED headlamps, and larger air intakes with silver garnish on the bumper. The model rides on 18-inch alloy wheels, while measuring a rather long 4.5 metres in length. The VF7 gets a receding roofline intended to give it a coupe feel.

Powering the VF7 will be two motor options. The VF7 Plus with the single motor will produce about 201 bhp and 310 Nm, while the VF7 Plus AWD will get a dual motor setup with 343 bhp and 500 Nm. Both variants will be equipped with the 75.3 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 450 km (WLTP) on a single charge. Other features include leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, and more.

The VinFast VF6 will be the mass-market offering from the brand taking on the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, as well as the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara

VinFast VF6: What To Expect?

The VinFast VF6 will be its massiest offering and positioned below the VF7. The model measures about 4.2 metres in length, which puts it in the same segment as the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra XUV400 and the like. The VF6 gets the familial VinFast styling with a more receding roofline, giving it a proper coupe-SUV stance. Powering the model will be the single motor churning out 201 bhp and 310 Nm. Globally, VinFast also retails the VF6 Eco variant with 172 bhp and 250 Nm. Both variants get a 59.6 kWh battery pack promising 399 km (Eco) and 381 km (Plus), respectively, on a single charge.

Both the VF7 and VF6 get an identical interior featuring a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, and a 12.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a homegrown UI/UX. The model also gets a minimalist interior with the majority of controls embedded in the infotainment screen, while a Head-up Display (HUD) replaces the conventional instrument console on both models.

VinFast India: The Way Forward

Both the VF7 and VF6 are scheduled to arrive later this year. The company is in the process of establishing its dealer network, which will be active in the coming months. VinFast is also working on bringing the models right in time for the festive season, so expect the VF7 to arrive first around July/August, with the VF6 to follow soon by September this year.

VinFast has invested about $2 billion in India to establish in manufacturing facility, as well as a dealer network. The company is optimistic about setting up base in India, and is already working on the next set of products that will make it to the market. The

