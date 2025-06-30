Vida VX2 to debut on July 1 with BaaS, likely to be priced at…

Hero MotoCorp's electric two-wheeler sub-brand Vida is all set to launch its latest product, Vida VX2 . Slated to launch on July 1, the Vida VX2 electric scooter will come as a more affordable version of the Vida V2 , which is currently available in three trim choices - V2 Pro, V2 Plus and V2 Lite.

The Vida V2 series of electric scooters comes priced between ₹100,500 and ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), depending on the trims. Upon launch, the Vida VX2 electric scooter will compete with rivals such as Ola S1 Air, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, etc. All three electric scooters come priced in the vicinity of ₹1.05 lakh (ex-showroom). Hence, the upcoming VX2 is expected to come priced more competitively at around ₹90,000 (ex-showroom).

Interestingly, like many contemporary electric vehicles in the country across different segments, the Vida VX2 electric scooter will come with a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) scheme, which will allow consumers to opt for a subscription model for the battery pack. Under this scheme, the Vida VX2 buyers can buy the scooter without paying the cost of the battery pack. If opted, the users will have to pay a monthly rental or a kilometre-based charge to the company for the battery pack. With the BaaS scheme, expect the VX2 electric scooter to be available at around ₹70,000 (ex-showroom), which will make it further affordable to the consumers.

The Vida VX2 would incorporate a toned-down design philosophy from the V2, as the teaser image suggests. There will be an LED lighting package and a TFT display at the instrument cluster. The electric scooter would come with some toned-down features compared to V2. On the powertrain front, it would be available in multiple removable battery pack choices, ranging from 2.2 kWh to 3.4 kWh. Expect the EV to offer a range of over 100 kilometres on a full charge. The range per charging cycle will depend on the battery pack variant.

