HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Vida Vx2 To Launch Tomorrow As An Affordable Electric Commuter, Likely To Be Priced At…

Vida VX2 to debut on July 1 with BaaS, likely to be priced at…

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 30 Jun 2025, 10:38 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Vida VX2 electric scooter will be available with a BaaS scheme, allowing consumers to buy the EV without paying the full price of the battery pack.

Vida VX2.
Vida VX2 electric scooter will be available with a BaaS scheme, allowing consumers to buy the EV without paying the full price of the battery pack.
Vida VX2.
Vida VX2 electric scooter will be available with a BaaS scheme, allowing consumers to buy the EV without paying the full price of the battery pack.
Get Launch Updates on
Vida VX2 arrow icon
Notify me

Hero MotoCorp's electric two-wheeler sub-brand Vida is all set to launch its latest product, Vida VX2. Slated to launch on July 1, the Vida VX2 electric scooter will come as a more affordable version of the Vida V2, which is currently available in three trim choices - V2 Pro, V2 Plus and V2 Lite.

The Vida V2 series of electric scooters comes priced between 100,500 and 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), depending on the trims. Upon launch, the Vida VX2 electric scooter will compete with rivals such as Ola S1 Air, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, etc. All three electric scooters come priced in the vicinity of 1.05 lakh (ex-showroom). Hence, the upcoming VX2 is expected to come priced more competitively at around 90,000 (ex-showroom).

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Vida Vx2 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Vida VX2
₹ 70 - 1.05 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Zelio Legender (HT Auto photo)
Zelio Legender
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹65,000
Compare
View Offers
Bounce Infinity E1 (HT Auto photo)
Bounce Infinity E1
MaxSpeed Icon65 kmph
₹59,000
Compare
View Offers
Lectrix Ecity Zip (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lectrix ECity Zip
MaxSpeed Icon45 kmph
₹80,000 - 90,000
Alert Me When Launched
Okinawa R30 (HT Auto photo)
Okinawa R30
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹61,998
Compare
View Offers
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3w (HT Auto photo)
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹81,669
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India

Interestingly, like many contemporary electric vehicles in the country across different segments, the Vida VX2 electric scooter will come with a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) scheme, which will allow consumers to opt for a subscription model for the battery pack. Under this scheme, the Vida VX2 buyers can buy the scooter without paying the cost of the battery pack. If opted, the users will have to pay a monthly rental or a kilometre-based charge to the company for the battery pack. With the BaaS scheme, expect the VX2 electric scooter to be available at around 70,000 (ex-showroom), which will make it further affordable to the consumers.

The Vida VX2 would incorporate a toned-down design philosophy from the V2, as the teaser image suggests. There will be an LED lighting package and a TFT display at the instrument cluster. The electric scooter would come with some toned-down features compared to V2. On the powertrain front, it would be available in multiple removable battery pack choices, ranging from 2.2 kWh to 3.4 kWh. Expect the EV to offer a range of over 100 kilometres on a full charge. The range per charging cycle will depend on the battery pack variant.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 30 Jun 2025, 10:38 AM IST
TAGS: Vida Vida VX2 VX2 V2 Vida V2

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.