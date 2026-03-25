VIDA VX2 Plus KKR Limited Edition launched with Kolkata Knight Riders theme

VIDA , powered by Hero MotoCorp, has introduced the VX2 Plus KKR Limited Edition during the Knights Unplugged 3.0 event. The special edition electric scooter is themed around the Kolkata Knight Riders and will be available in limited numbers across select VIDA outlets.

The scooter gets a revised exterior treatment finished in Knight Purple and Gold, with a pearl black base. A halftone-style golden gradient with micro-dotted detailing runs across the body panels. It also features three accent marks that reference the team’s three IPL titles.

Apart from the cosmetic changes, the VX2 Plus remains unchanged. It continues with the same bodywork, LED headlamp with integrated indicators, and LED DRLs at the front and rear. The overall silhouette and hardware are identical to the standard model.

VIDA has also introduced a KKR-themed helmet alongside the scooter, finished in matching colours.

As part of the association, VIDA will present a customised VX2 Plus KKR Limited Edition to a player from Kolkata Knight Riders after every match the team wins. The scooter will feature the player’s name and jersey number, and the recipient will be selected by the team management.

Vida VX2 Plus specifications

The VX2 Plus comes with removable battery packs, so if you live in an apartment, you can carry them to charge. The claimed range is of up to 142 km and the real-world range should hover around 100 km on a single charge. The 0-80 per cent charging time on the AC charger is 4 hours 13 minutes, whereas a fast charger will take 62 minutes to charge from 0 to 80 per cent.

The top speed of the electric scooter is 80 kmph and it can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.1 seconds. The scooter comes with a capability of climbing an incline of 18 degrees.

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