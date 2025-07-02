Vida VX2 launched as Hero MotoCorp's most affordable electric scooter: Everything you need to know

Hero MotoCorp has launched its latest entry-level electric scooter in India, the VIDA VX2 . The Vida VX2, which sits in the lineup below the Vida V2 electric scooter, is available in two variants - VX2 Go and VX2 Plus. Both the variants of Vida VX2 are available with and without the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option. The VX2 Go is available at ₹99,490 (ex-showroom), while the VX2 Plus is available at ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

If the consumer opts for the BaaS scheme, the VX2 Go costs ₹59,490 (ex-showroom) and the VX2 Plus costs ₹64,990 (ex-showroom). The BaaS plans depend on daily running and usage patterns. Vida claims that under the BaaS scheme, the owner has to pay a running cost of ₹0.96 per kilometre.

The Vida VX2 comes as the most affordable electric scooter from the biggest two-wheeler manufacturer in India. With this model, Hero MotoCorp is aiming to grab a larger chunk of the Indian electric two-wheeler market that has been witnessing a rapid surge in demand and sales over the last few years.

Here is a quick look at the key facts of the Vida VX2.

Vida VX2: BaaS scheme

Vida VX2 has been launched as the most affordable electric scooter of Hero MotoCorp's sub-brand Vida. The electric scooter is priced from ₹99,490 (ex-showroom). Availability of the BaaS scheme further lowers the price to ₹59,490 (ex-showroom). If they opt for the BaaS scheme, the consumers have to pay a charge of ₹0.96 per kilometre.

Vida VX2: Specifications

The Vida VX2 Go is available with a removable 2.2 kWh battery pack, which promises an IDC range of up to 92 kilometres on a single charge. It can run at a top speed of 70 kmph. On the other hand, the Vida VX2 Plus, which is the top variant of the electric scooter, is equipped with two removable battery packs with a capacity of 3.4 kWh. It offers an IDC range of up to 142 kilometres on a full charge. Vida claims the battery pack can be topped IP from 0-80 per cent in an hour with a fast charger, while a bundled charger tops up the battery pack from 0-80 per cent in six hours. It is capable of accelerating 0-40 kmph in 3.1 seconds and can run at a top speed of up to 80 kmph.

Vida VX2: Practicality

Via VX2 has been designed as an affordable and practical city commuter with an electric powertrain. Some of the practical design elements of the VX2 include a 33.2-litre under-seat boot and a handy front compartment. While the underseat storage allows ample space for bags, boxes, bottles and more, the frunk can easily accommodate keys, cables, a charger and more. Another practical design element is the long seat that offers a spacious sitting experience to the rider and pillion rider.

Vida VX2: Design

The Vida VX2 comes with a compact design. It may not be aggressive or sporty or eye-catching, but definitely practical. The scoter gets a dual LED headlamp setup with integrated bifurcated LED daytime running lights (DRL), just like the Vida V2. Also, there are LED turn indicators integrated into the handlebars and an LED taillight. There is a TFT display showing the vital information, such as speed, remaining charge, etc. The VX2 is available in seven different colour options - Nexus Blue, Metallic Grey, Matte White, Autumn Orange, Matte Lime, Pearl Black and Pearl Red.

